Working on putting in the liner and stones in the goldfish pool, which will soon house Koi fish as well as gold fish are Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center Agri-Science students from left: Anonia Tutor, Jayce Grubbs and Morgan Hillhouse.

The soothing tinkling of the water and the colorful orange fish catch your eye as you walk into the Pontotoc Ridge Career Center. If you have missed that lately, it is because it is getting a complete overhaul and will look completely different when the students are through with the project.

regina.butler@djournal.com

