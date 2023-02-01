Working on putting in the liner and stones in the goldfish pool, which will soon house Koi fish as well as gold fish are Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center Agri-Science students from left: Anonia Tutor, Jayce Grubbs and Morgan Hillhouse.
The soothing tinkling of the water and the colorful orange fish catch your eye as you walk into the Pontotoc Ridge Career Center. If you have missed that lately, it is because it is getting a complete overhaul and will look completely different when the students are through with the project.
“Allowing students to take part in something like this is good for the school because we don’t have to hire someone to do it, and they get hands on training,” said Clint Young who teaches the Agri-Science class.
The students started the project because the water would not stay clear.
Young said the first step in trying to clear the water came when he realized the fish were getting over fed. “We brought the food back here and the students feed the fish every day.”
In fact, student Jayce Grubbs said it has been a great learning curve for her. “The amount of food you feed matters because they need a proper amount of food. If you over feed the water gets dirty and it makes an unsafe environment for the fish.”
Now the students are getting the environment set up with greenery and rocks to make it look natural.
Young said that they are looking to put koi fish back in the pool once it gets put together again. “I am working with the Agri-Science teacher at Ocean Springs to help me get the water moving the way it needs to. We have good oxygen level in there, but the water is not moving enough for the fish.”
While the Agri-Science class has done a lot of the hands on handling of the water feature, the metal guard rails and the wooden hand rests have been re-worked in the welding class and the carpentry class.
“The old metal rails were rusty so the welding class made new ones and the carpentry class reworked the wood hand rests.”
This project is just an example of the things that the students are being taught at the Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center. The students are allowed to learn in real time things they need to know if they choose to make a profession out of the course they are studying.
In today’s newspaper there are pages that outlines all the courses of study at the career center celebrating Career and Tech month during the month of February.
So before too long the quiet waters should rustle again and the brightly colored koi and goldfish will make you smile. Thanks to the hard work and enguiniety of the students at the Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center this will benefit the community for years to come.
