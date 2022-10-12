The Pontotoc County Grand Jury which convened in August 2022 returned 81 indictments during arraignment proceedings for the upcoming December term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court.
Fifty-six of the defendants were arraigned while defendants in 25 of the indictments remain secret pending arrest and bonding.
The two week December term of circuit court convenes December 5 and concludes December 16, 2022.
Defendants arraigned and their respective charge(s) included:
-Bradley Keith Neal, malicious mischief;
-Cassidy Ann Tutor, simple assault;
-Derrick LaShun Quinn, simple assault of law enforcement officer, felony fleeing--habitual;
-John Lee Pinson, aggravated assault-weapon, felon with weapon-habitual;
-Anthony Castro, malicious mischief, habitual;
-Amarion Ahmad Anton Fisher, grand larceny;
-William Henry Blount, grand larceny;
-Benjamin Thomas Cobb, grand larceny;
-Charles Richard Teague, four counts of false pretense;
-Gary Dan McKnight, possession meth;
-L.J. Echols, Jr., possession meth with intent;
-Lance Lee Frazier, possession oxycodone, child endangerment -gun enhancement;
-Corey Joe Campbell, possession meth;
-Brandy Lynn Dillard, possession meth;
-Tommy Brent Denton, possession meth;
-Shaun Michael Smith, possession meth;
-Roy Jackson Kizer, Jr., possession meth with intent;
-Jerry Scott Erby, possession meth with intent;
-Ricardo Shuron Shumpert, possession meth;
-Morgan Andrew Schroeder, possession meth;
-David Charles Hudson II, three counts of burgary of building;
-Steven Tremell Taylor, two counts burglary of building;
-James E. Ward, Jr., possession of meth;
-Amanda Faye Burns, possession of meth;
-Frederick Douglass Sheffield, Jr., possession of marijuana;
-Benjamin Thomas Cobb, possession of meth;
-Antonio Maurice Watkins, possession of THC;
-Edgar David Gaulip, possession of meth;
-Zachary Thomas Campbell, possession of meth;
-Jason Randal Bramlett, possession of meth;
-Zachary Thomas Campbell, possession fentanyl, possession of meth;
-Troy Jerome Jones, possession of meth;
-Derrick Lashun Quinn, possession of meth with intent; possession of marijuana with intent;
-Colt Oakley Hooker, possession of meth;
-Ashley Upton, shooting into a dwelling;
-Mark Clay Hood, aggravated domestic violence;
-Ryan Marshall Vandiver, possession of meth;
-Larry James Nabors, possession meth;
-Thomas Thweatt, home repair fraud;
-James Truman Christian II, felony fleeing, simple assault on law enforcement officer;
-Randy Kyle Bolen, trafficking;
-Amanda Lee Page, trafficking;
-Randy Kyle Bolen, possession of meth with intent;
-Tyrone Joseph Walls, possession of meth with intent;
-Jacob Cagle, tampering with evidence; possession of meth in correctional facility; possession of meth with intent;
-Austin Edward Jackson, possession of THC;
-Cole Daniel Davis, possession of meth;
-Brandon James Howerton, possession of meth;
-Jason Randal Bramlett, possession of meth.
