Each year we publish a page or pages of the photos of grandchildren from Grandparents wishing them a Happy Valentine.
To tell the truth, this is an opportunity for Grandparents to show off their grandchildren.
As a parent, I was always wanted to take my son everywhere I went. I wanted everyone to see what a precious son I had.
That has not changed, I am so proud to introduce him to anyone I can.
As proud as I am of my son, there is something different when it comes to the grandchildren.
My grandson, Sawyer, has been the light of my life for the past 10 years, he is funny and so very interesting to talk to. He is so insightful for such a young boy.
My granddaughter, Millie, is no surprise, the cutest little girl on earth. We celebrated her fourth birthday over the weekend and that little girl steals my heart.
This was especially thrilling birthday party because Millie has not had a true birthday party since her first birthday.
COVID hit and she has been denied a birthday party from lock downs to folks being sick.
Well Saturday, she had a birthday party and all the children had a blast.
My mother always told me, “you can never know how much I love you until you have a child of your own.” She also told me that grandchildren were something different and something special that is hard to describe.
I now know what she meant by that.
Grandchildren hold a special place in a grandparent’s heart.
Don’t miss your opportunity to show off your grandchild in the Grandparents lil’ Valentine pages. Deadline is Wednesday, February 1 at 5:00 p.m.
I look forward to seeing everyone’s grandchildren in the February 8th edition.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.