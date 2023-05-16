I've never understood the logic of lawns.
Lawns cause you work, then cause you more work because of the first work you did.
To me, one of the definitions of a job is that it's finite: it has a beginning and an end. At some point you're done, and you can enjoy what you've accomplished -- you've built the house, painted the barn, got the kids out of the house and off your feed bill and payroll.
Why should someone work just to cause himself more work? Where's the logic?
What else other than a lawn costs you sweat and cash to raise it, just to allow you to spend more sweat and cash on it? Well, other than kids, of cuss -- I mean of course...
Consider the lawnwork cycle.
The homeowner buys some special type of lawn seed -- Kentucky Bluegrass or some such. Think about this: With free grass growing all around him, he buys more. This to me is much the same as an Arab, in the middle of the desert, buying sand.
Homo Sapiens, which in my mind translates roughly to Home Sap, then buys some sort of lawn-grow fertilizer. Much of the components of this grow-good stuff used to be meadow muffins or dog-apples or their organic first cousins.
And Home Sap is PAYING for this while hundreds of dogs in his community run loose outputting pounds of this primal material daily -- probably right on his lawn -- free to anyone with a sack and a shovel and a clothespin for his nose.
Along with lawn-gro, Lawn Man buys weed-go. Again, why? If weeds are free and can be mowed and the survivors spray-painted green to look like grass from six feet away, why kill them?
Then after he's spread the -- uh, fertilizer -- and weed-go, Lawn Man then does a rain dance, or no-rain dance, as the case may be.
And if all his planning is correct, and his timing is right, the lawn grows. And in some seasons, grows frightening fast even as he watches.
Having toiled, can he then sit back and enjoy the fruits of his labors? Can he enjoy watching his lawn turn into a meadow, or perhaps even a rain forest? Does a smile come to his face as the grass grows, and he slowly loses sight of the street, the dog, or even small cars parked in the front yard?
Can he enjoy the triple canopy cover that leaves the driveway in twilight at high noon under a cloudless sky?
Of course not. Because after that, he's got to mow the yard, or give it the once over with a haybaler; or if the lawn has grown too well, set fire to it.
And yet, should all his plans and timing and chemicals not work, and his lawn be so threadbare that even a goat would high-nose it, Lawn Man would be inconsolable.
Miserable no matter the outcome -- isn't that a working definition of neurotic? Overworked or underworked, and unhappy either way -- where's the logic here?
So what's the answer? Well, they have wigs for bald heads and carpets for bald floors. Someone should invent outdoor lawn rugs, perhaps made of Astroturf, or fuzzy green linoleum, or whatever they line playing surface of pool tables with.
Consider the main advantage: It would never grow old. When it got dirty, you could unfasten it, roll it up, take your lawn to a laundromat, wash it, then re-fasten it to the front yard and let it drip dry.
My wife, Sandra, enjoys an attractive lawn, and works hard to have it. I provide loving labor to help her meet that goal. Mine not to reason why, mine but to labor under a broiling sky.
Until someone invents the portable lawn, I'll continue to help Sandra have the yard of her dreams.
And try not to step in a fresh pile of lawn-gro….
