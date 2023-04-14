The Hanging Grapes Mississippi Homemakers Volunteers' Club met Wednesday, March 15, at 10:00 a.m., at the MSU Extension Office, with 12 members in attendance. After the meeting was called to order, the devotions were given, and minutes from our February meeting were read and approved, we reviewed the upcoming events for the Pontotoc MHV Council.
Club business began with a garden committee report given by Jill Westmoreland on the benefits of different herbs in tea. We then discussed plans for the sewing classes we are planning to hold for the group of women we are mentoring. We are planning on simple projects such as bookmarks, pillows, and aprons, as well as covering the basics of sewing and mending. Club members were reminded that at our April meeting we will be collecting books, puzzles, etc. for area literacy programs, a project we do every 3 months.
Our program for this meeting was to plan our part for the Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers Week display April 17–22 in the storefront windows of First Choice Insurance on Main Street. We took turns displaying the various items we brought for this. Members from the four Pontotoc County MHV clubs will be meeting Monday morning, April 17, to set up the displays.
The program for our April meeting will be to make items to sell at our table at the annual MHV flea market. This year's flea market is Saturday, May 6, 7:00 a.m. to early afternoon. It is open to everybody and applications may be picked up and returned to the MSU Extension Office. Regular spaces are available for $10; spaces with electricity are $15.
The Hanging Grapes' next meeting is Wednesday, April 19, 10:00 a.m., at the MSU Extension Office, 402 C.J. Hardin Jr. Drive in Pontotoc. Guests, as well as new members, are always welcome. If you would like additional information, please email HangingGrapeMHV@yahoo.com
