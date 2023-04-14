The Hanging Grapes Mississippi Homemakers Volunteers' Club met Wednesday, March 15, at 10:00 a.m., at the MSU Extension Office, with 12 members in attendance. After the meeting was called to order, the devotions were given, and minutes from our February meeting were read and approved, we reviewed the upcoming events for the Pontotoc MHV Council.

