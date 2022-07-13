The second Miss Mississippi Volunteer pageant, held Saturday night at the Performing Arts Center in Tupelo, is proud to present its new titleholder – 24 year old Columbus native, Hannah Perrigin.
Having competed throughout the past week in the phases of private interview, talent, fitness and wellness in swimsuit, evening gown, and a Top 5 onstage question, Perrigin was awarded a $10,000 scholarship to further her education and a host of other awards and sponsorships in addition to the title.
“Being crowned Miss Mississippi Volunteer means more than just a title to me,” Perrigin said. “It means that every no in my life has led me to this yes, and I am ready to get to work for this incredible organization.”
Perrigin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Mississippi, where she earned a Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies and currently works as a Content Marketing Specialist at Anytime Fitness, covering multiple territories across the Southeast. She is a certified personal trainer and trained model.
Her personal platform, Defined by Me, inspired by her own life’s journey, focuses on providing at-risk individuals with the inspiration and tools to define their own destiny. She has volunteered with United Way, CASA, and other non-profits to empower youth and adults facing adverse life circumstances.
Also crowned on Saturday was Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer, Elaina Uzzle, a 16 year-old from Lawrence County. Elaina’s platform, Sunsets for Suicide, focuses on advocating for mental health and suicide prevention. She is an upcoming 11th-grade student at Lawrence County High School. During the pageant, she was recognized with the Overall Interview award and preliminary Fitness and Wellness award. She performed an original spoken word piece titled “What Is Normal?” for her talent.
“I have devoted so much time and effort to helping those who struggle with anxiety and depression,” Uzzle said. “Being recognized for that work but also having this title and opportunity to do that on a larger scale means so much to me.”
Perrigin and Uzzle will dedicate the next year to serving their home state through furthering their platforms, empowering young women through the Miss Volunteer America Pageant system, and serving as the official partners for the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s D.R.I.V.E. campaign, promoting safe driving habits to young drivers across the state and working to reduce the state’s historically-high teen driving fatalities.
Additionally, they will represent Mississippi at their respective national pageants held in 2023 in Jackson, Tenn.
The Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant is the state branch of the Miss Volunteer America Pageant, a nationwide, non-profit, service-oriented scholarship program based in Tennessee that seeks to empower young women across the country through educational scholarships and extraordinary opportunities. The organization awarded over $90,000 in scholarships to its 20 contestants at the competition.
For more information about Miss Mississippi Volunteer, please contact Director of Media and Public Relations Rachel Shumaker at 662.419.2056.