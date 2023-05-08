With Mother’s Day approaching Sunday, my thoughts went to my mother and how much I miss her. I lost my mother years ago, but I don’t want this to be a sad column. That is certainly not what my mother would want.
With Mother’s Day approaching Sunday, my thoughts went to my mother and how much I miss her. I lost my mother years ago, but I don’t want this to be a sad column. That is certainly not what my mother would want.
I had a mother that was full of life and had a smile that would light up a room. She was strong, independent thinking, loved her family and welcomed everyone into her home. She always knew how to make you feel special. She raised two sons and two daughters and all four of us turned out to be pretty good people so I would say she did her job well.
I hope Mother would be proud of the mother I turned out to be. I found myself saying things that mother used to say when she was raising us with my own child.
She was a great role model that help shape the person that I am today and most of all, I always knew, no matter what, I could lean on my mother. She was always in my corner, but made me take responsibility for my actions.
When I became a mother I could hear my mother saying, “you will never know how I feel about you until you have a child of your own”, and she was right.
The most important thing I have ever done is be a mother to my son. I have often said that God did not see fit to bless me with a house full of children, he gave me one really great one.
I don’t think anyone can really know that love until you hold that child in your arms and know that you are responsible for teaching this child and raising this child.
I would like to think that I had something to do with the man that my son has turned out to be. I could not be more proud of the man he has become.
As our children have become adults, married and had children, I love watching the young women taking care of their children.
These young women in our family are loving, caring mothers that care for, play with, teach and most of all love their children with all their heart.
I have been a working mother my son’s entire life and sometimes it was hard to have it all. It took a lot of juggling to keep a career going and give my son the time he deserved.
I do believe the most important thing you can give a child is your love.
I love being a mother and now a grandmother (Nana) to two wonderful grandchildren, Sawyer and Millie. I hope I have many more years to enjoy Mother’s Day.
Happy Mother’s Day!!!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Currently in Pontotoc
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.