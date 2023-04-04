The old iron hog -- known formally as the Harley Davidson motorcycle -- is gone, sold to a happy home several years ago.
I miss him every day, but it was time — I’m 76 and ain’t getting any younger.
Although the ol’ scoot is gone, the memories remain.
Here’s one of those recollections fit for a family newspaper, submitted for your enjoyment…
He took sick several weeks ago. He got a bad case of clutchus lockus upus, to use the precise medical term.
Ever had one of those days where you just can't get it in gear -- can't get moving?
Well, the 14 year-old hog had the opposite problem. The clutch went south one fine day, and he couldn't get out of gear, literally.
I was able to limp home with him, running a few stop signs and powershifting, finally rolling into the driveway and skidding to a halt behind the house.
Several days later, a friend and I muscled all 744 lbs. of the big interstate road burner aboard Frankenstein -- that little truck I've got -- and I hauled him to the cycle doctor in Tupelo.
I ransomed him back from the hog doctor several weeks later, and he went on to have several more productive years before I re-homed him.
What I'm not going to tell you about is what happened before we got the cycle aboard the truck.
I'm not mentioning that because it looked like a scene from America's funniest home videos, and I'd be the major motion picture star.
And what I'm definitely not going to get into is the part where I jump-started the old hog while he was still in gear. He reacted just like you would if someone wired a 12-volt battery to your tail and cranked it.
He tore out with a bellow, me astride him, my black T-shirt flapping out behind me like bat wings. We streaked across the lawn like an unguided cruise missile, leaving a contrail of burned gasoline and blue profanity hanging on the still summer air.
When the cycle took off, it scared the whoooee out of our dog. I can testify I caught a blurred glimpse of the south end of a northbound brown mound of round hound before he vanished into the next ZIP code.
I didn't know the dog could run that quick. If he'd been going any faster, he would have been going back in time.
He was so terrified he didn't come back until he heard the refrigerator door open later that afternoon.
While the dog streaked for cover, the hog roared into the flower garden just this side of the tomato patch, spraying mulch chips while tomato stakes flashed by like a picket fence.
He plowed the garden, scared the stew out of the tomato worms, clipped a bush or two I hadn't planned to trim, and slowed to a halt just this side of a fire ant bed.
He finally toppled over on his side from exhaustion, burning down a couple weeds with his exhaust, bellowing like a hog caught in an electric fence, until I cut the engine off.
If I were telling you about this, I wouldn’t mention the part when I yanked my ankle out from under just before he went down, throwing me into one bush while he fell into another.
I'd be sure not to mention about how I came to rest on the back of my lap, a part of the body usually known by other, less polite, names.
I sure would forget to mention how I had visions of the old hog breaking my ankle as he fell, and pinning me under him in a fire ant bed.
I'd sure forget to mention how funny I looked, righting that cycle in the middle of a carpet of cuttings, and how funny my friend and I looked hauling the old hog backwards out of the garden, then onto the truck.
But I'm not writing about any of this.
As people sometimes tell me in my line of work: this conversation never happened...
