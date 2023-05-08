me and brenda_0600.jpg

Regina Butler and Brenda Owen, December 2011 at Owen's retirement.

This past Thursday I went to help my dear ‘other sister’ Kim Cooper say goodbye to her mama, Brenda Owen. Kim and I are knit to heart. Our sons are almost the same age and they are both involved in the school system in their respective states, Oregon and Mississippi.

