This past Thursday I went to help my dear ‘other sister’ Kim Cooper say goodbye to her mama, Brenda Owen. Kim and I are knit to heart. Our sons are almost the same age and they are both involved in the school system in their respective states, Oregon and Mississippi.
Dear Matthew was asked to say some things about his granny since he is the oldest grandson. One of the things I didn’t know was that Brenda was given a ‘Knock ‘em out John’ award from Jerry Clower. That doesn’t surprise me. Although you think this lady with the red hair was totally unassuming she knew how to edge herself into the front and learn all about people.
She was always at a meeting early. “I get here early because I hate to be late,” she would often say. Now I know why she did it. You can meet the stars that are doing last minute stage checks if you are there early.
She had a spirit that was bigger than life. When Brenda came into the room and got wound up, you knew it. Her laughter surrounded you like a joyful spring rain that you never wanted to stop.
My favorite time to visit with her before she became my boss was on the court square. She would always support the homemaker volunteers in their efforts in the community and bought a space at the flea market and brought her stuff. She loved yard sales and it showed.
Often I’ve visited under that spreading Magnolia tree with that vivacious steele magnolia. She always had a ready chair for me to sit beside her while we caught up on our families.
“Just start you pile of stuff right here beside me,” she would say. And as we chatted I’d glance over and see another little trinket I needed to carry home. After awhile I’d get up and allow as to how I needed to count up the money and move on. “I wish you’d stay and talk,” she shot back. “There’s some more stuff here you need to carry home with you.” And her laughter would bounce off of the leaves.
One day at the office she told of having a wreck when she was young. “And this tall black man totally dressed in white came and held my arm and spoke to me while the ambulance was getting there,” she related. After all was said and done at the scene she told the folks she wanted to thank the man that came to the scene first to her aid and when she described him, they said there wasn’t anyone like that there. It is because they weren’t seeing with the same spiritual eyes that she was. “I will always be convinced that was an angel God sent to me,” she confided.
Her favorite story to tell was of the time when she was a little girl, perhaps four or five years old when she said the word ‘hell’ to her mama.
“Out came that soap and mama washed my mouth out with it,” Brenda related. And then the next Sunday at church, her grandfather, who was one of those preachers who reminded folks pretty consistently that hell wasn’t a place we wanted to spend eternity, preached earnestly against it and used the word pretty fluently and often.
“The first time I heard him say it I stood up in that pew and said ‘Papa said that word mama. He’s got to have his mouth washed out with soap. Papa said that word.’”
And Brenda said that her mama dragged her down the aisle amongst chuckling parishioners, out to the back of the church while she in her little girl loud voice continued to insist that ‘papa needed his mouth washed out with soap.’
Brenda was fluent in speech and knew how to tell a good story that would capture your attention. She also had the art of taking a child’s story and turning all the letters around and reading it in a different way. For instance the one I heard her read was of Goldilocks and the be threars. And the one line I remember from all those years ago was the part of the story where Goldilocks ate all the porridge. She said that she clicked the lowl bean (instead of licked the bowl clean). That stuck with me and has made me smile many a time.
At our celebration service of this dear ladies life, Kim read another story she rewrote called the Three Piddle Kigs. “My mother read this to the school children in her granddaughters class,” she said. And then began to read the humorous tale. It was neat to hear the laughter rippling through the audience.
Over the past several years this sweet lady with her affluent words and speech, hasn’t been able to say hardly anything. A stroke took away her speech, but her eyes still communicated the love she had for people. It came through strong and clear as day.
When the praise service came to an end, Jody Riddle stood up and thanked folks for being there. He knew Brenda’s piano playing prowess. “The video they showed of her singing didn’t do her justice,” he said. “And she could play the piano. A piano has 88 keys and she played 89 of them. Jerry Lee Lewis didn’t have anything on her. She played all over that instrument. In fact, daddy would have to tighten it up every month or so.” The crowd rippled with laughter.
I smiled it was a fitting way to remember the life of a fiery red-headed woman who endeared herself to people from the very famous to the little children that Jesus loves.
Scripture says “the joy of the Lord is my strength.” Her life was marked by His joy from whence she drew her strength until the day God called her Home.
And though I know that walking on the other side of grief will be difficult for her family, we can rejoice that her tongue is at last free again and heaven’s halls are ringing with her laughter and praise.
