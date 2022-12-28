We all love to sing that Christmas classic, “My Wife is coming to town!”
Sing along!
“She’s making a list, checking it twice, gonna make a casserole, gotta get it just right, my wife is coming to town.”
“Tried to sneak out while she was sleeping, didn’t know she was awake, she knows I’ve been bad not good, she heard the car crank for goodness sake.”
What you gonna do? It’s Christmas!
Besides, I’m not getting any younger. She needs to learn where the grocery store is.
Anyway, it’s a long held tradition at our house to make a shopping list before journeying to the grocery store.
Preparation is the key to marital bliss. That’s what Liz Taylor always said anyway. I always remember seeing pictures of her and husband Richard Burton on the front page of National Inquirer at the grocery story checkout lane.
“Liz and Richard rekindle love in produce section,” the tabloids would scream.
An even longer tradition at our house is to leave the shopping list at home when we go to the grocery store.
That way we can play my favorite game, “Interrogation,” all the way to the grocery store.
“What was it we needed besides sweet potatoes, vanilla flavoring and milk?” Sweetness will ask.
“Earplugs and an electric car, are the only two things I can remember,” I reply.
“Oh that’s right, I need cotton balls,” Janet counters.
But for maybe only the second or third time over the past 41 years we remembered to actually take the list out the door and to the car with us.
But just as "Mrs. Claus" reached our sleigh she made a keen observation.
“Oh look, we’ve got a flat tire!”
Immediately, I could hear ole Bing crooning, “ It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas….. you’ve got a flat tire on your sleigh.”
Suddenly Rudolph had something to go along with his red nose.
Mrs. Claus offered a compromise.
“Let’s just go in your car and Terry Wood can help you change the tire on my car tomorrow.”
I replied, “The only thing Dr. Wood enjoys more than riding a bicycle 24 miles is changing a tire on our car after the temperature has fallen to a cozy 20-below-zero wind chill tomorrow.” NOT.
I did call Dr. Wood for a word of advice.
"What are the chances of me inflating this tire and trying to drive up to town before it goes flat again?” I asked.
“You have a better chance of winning the Mega Doozy Lottery,” he replied. “That’s only 350-million to one. But if it’s any comfort to you I promise to put a wreath out on 278 four lane every Christmas where you got struck changing the tire.”
I pondered his advice for about 30 seconds. That’s how long it took me to Google the phone number for Young’s Tires in Pontotoc.
I could hear the roar of “air-guns” tightening the lug nuts on my tire as the phone rang.
“Please Lord, let ‘em be open. I’ll be good next year.”
To my joyous delight Caleb Young said he would take care of my flat tire troubles.
When we got to the grocery store I enjoyed seeing about 500 of my closest friends.
And it didn’t matter that there was not one loaf of white bread left in America. My flat tire was getting fixed.
I bought three boxes of Mini Vanilla Moon Pies (two for Hutton) and commandeered the checkout microphone and sang a new verse of “My Wife is Coming to Town.”
“He’s airing those tires, checking ‘em twice, none of them’s naughty, they’re all holding tight!"
George Bailey would be the second luckiest man in Pontotoc.
That night my daughter asked me what Santa was bringing me for Christmas.
“Don’t need a thing,” I replied. “All four tires are holding at 36 PSI albeit a minus 18 wind chill.”
Happy New Year! (Check those tires every night and every morning)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.