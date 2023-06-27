The last days of June are acting like July summer heat with triple digit air temperatures expected. Already Pontotoc has seen high heat indexes and through the next few days our area will be in the triple digit zone for what the heat feels like.
Temperatures will be in the 100 to 104 high range and the humidity added to it is what is going to zap your strength throughout these next days.
The weather channel is predicting today’s high to be at 94 degrees with 57 percent humidity values which translates into near 106 degree heat index.
On Thursday our high is predicted to be at 102 degrees, on Friday our high is predicted to be at 104 degrees and on Saturday the temp is predicted for 101 degrees.
High temperatures and mid fifties humidity values will translate into heat indexes that are in the danger level.
Here are some tips to remember during these hot days, and please check on the elderly and your pets.
Avoid Hot and Heavy Meals: They add heat to your body.
Drink Plenty of Fluids: Drink more fluids, regardless of how active you are. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink, however if you are under a doctors care regarding your fluid intake, check with him first.
Stay away from sugary or alcoholic drinks or very cold drinks which can cause stomach cramps.
Replace salt and minerals with sports drinks.
Keep Your Pets Hydrated: Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets, and leave the water in a shady area.
Schedule Outdoor Activities Carefully: Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to recover.
Stay Cool Indoors: Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning, go to the shopping mall or public library—even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.
Keep in mind: Electric fans may provide comfort, but when the temperature is in the high 90s, they will not prevent heat-related illness. Taking a cool shower or bath or moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off.
This is also a time to pay special attention to your children. Do not leave your children or pets in the car for any length of time. Cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures, even with a window cracked open. While anyone left in a parked car is at risk, children are especially at risk of getting a heat stroke or dying. When leaving your car, check to be sure everyone is out of the car. Do not overlook any children who have fallen asleep in the car.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110
to to 115 degrees possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, the
Missouri Bootheel and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From late Thursday morning through early Thursday
evening. Potential exists for the Excessive Heat Watch to be
extended into Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
