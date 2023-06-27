Heat index chart

Check your temperature and the humidity of the day to get a general idea of what the heat index will be and plan accordingly.

The last days of June are acting like July summer heat with triple digit air temperatures expected. Already Pontotoc has seen high heat indexes and through the next few days our area will be in the triple digit zone for what the heat feels like.

