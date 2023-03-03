High winds gusting 30 to 50 mph roared through parts of Pontotoc County around 9 a.m. Friday (March 3) downing trees and causing some power outages
Pontototoc Electric Power Association manager Frankie Moorman reported earlier this morning that power was out in the Longview area and along a section of the Furrs Community along Highway 6 east (two lane) near the Furrs Baptist Church.
“The wind broke a power pole on the highway near the the church and we’re working to replace that pole,” Moorman said. “We’re working to get everybody back on as soon as possible.”
Another PEPA crew was on Franklin Lane adjacent to the Pontotoc Country Club cutting away a large pine tree that had that road blocked.
Other places that experienced downed trees were Highway 15 North, Highway 9 North, Highway 41 South, Black Zion Road and Jefferson Road on Highway 15 South.
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST
Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 AM
CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
