Mississippi Highway Patrol officers will be patrolling the highways at full strength during the upcoming five day (July 1-5) Fourth of July holidays.
MHP SSgt. Bryan McGee, who is public relations officer, said drivers hold the key to helping make holiday travel as safe as possible.
"Make sure everyone, including kids, are buckled up in their seat belts," McGee stressed. "Drive the speed limit. Leave early for your destination."
"If you drink, don't drive, have someone as the designated driver," he said. "Put the cell phone down. Don't be talking or texting. These days distracted driving is the number one cause of accidents. We want everyone to have a safe and joyous Fourth of July holiday."
During the 2022 Fourth of July holidays one fatality occurred on Mississippi highways.
During last year's July 4th driving period troopers statewide worked 224 collisions, which resulted in 57 injuries. Eight of those accidents were alcohol related.
The July 2022 report shows that troopers issued 7,999 citations statewide, including seat belt violations. Troopers also assisted 141 motorists who suffered travel problems.
In the Troop F District, which includes Pontotoc County, the July 4, 2022, report showed that troopers worked 34 collisions, which resulted in seven injuries but no fatalities.
Troop F officers issued 1,361 citations, including: 662 hazard, 636 non-hazard; 43 DUIs; 11 drug arrests and nine felony arrests.
Officers also issued 216 seat belt citations and 19 tickets for child restraint violations. MHP assisted 13 motorists with road problems.
