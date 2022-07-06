The Pontotoc County Historical Society will host acclaimed literary scholar and biographer Dr. Carl Rollyson for a presentation of his works on Monday night, July 18, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Pontotoc Community House.
Rollyson is the author of more than 40 books, including the two-volume biography The Life of William Faulkner. Rollyson’s Mississippi tour is being organized by the Pontotoc County Historical Society and will include programs in Pontotoc, New Albany and Ripley.
“We’re excited and honored to have Dr. Rollyson coming to Pontotoc,” said Bob McGee, president of the Pontotoc County Historical Society. “ He will discuss arguably America’s greatest writer, William Faulkner, and his connections to Pontotoc and the surrounding area. Faulkner’s life is fascinating, and no one is better at telling his story than Dr. Rollyson.”
"Dr. Rollyson has graciously consented to sign copies of his two-volume biography of William Faulkner. Books will be available for purchase at this event."
Rollyson is a professor at The City University of New York and is one of the leading biographers working today. He has authored biographies of William Faulkner, Norman Mailer, Marilyn Monroe, Lillian Hellman, Susan Sontag, and Walter Brennan.
McGee said this project was made possible by a grant from the Mississippi Humanities Council, through support from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Rollyson will speak at the Union County Heritage Museum in New Albany on July 19 and the Ripley Public Library on July 22. In between these events, he will be attending the Forty-Eighth Annual Faulkner and Yoknapatawpha Conference at the University of Mississippi. For more details about these events, visit http://mshumanities.org/events/
Also, Jack Elliott, a Mississippi Dept. of Archives and History retiree and author of a new biography of W. C. Falkner, William’s great grandfather, will conduct a tour of William Faulkner-related sites in and around Pontotoc, including the site where Faulkner’s brother Dean died in an airplane crash. The time and location of the Elliott tour will be announced later.