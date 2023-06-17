The amazing history of the musicians of Pontotoc will be spotlighted in a special Pontotoc Historical Society program on Thursday night, June 29, at 6 p.m. at the Pontotoc Community House.
Historical Society President Bob McGee said that the program will feature Dale Rushing, an accomplished musician and historian of Mississippi music and musicians.
"Pontotoc has a long list of award winning, nationally acclaimed and successful musicians, singers and songwriters and we're excited to have Dale Rushing coming to Pontotoc to share his expertise and stories about these talented Pontotoc folks," McGee said. "He will share pictures, videos and possibly, some live music as well."
"This event is free and open to the public and it's going to be an enjoyable program that you will not soon forget."
"Pontotoc County has produced an incredible number of talented musicians over the years and their talents have stretched over many different genres of music from rock and roll to the blues, Broadway and opera," McGee said.
McGee said that the lives and laurels of an array of Pontotoc musicians will also be featured in a soon to be finished renovation of the arts area of the Town Square Museum located on Main Street in downtown Pontotoc.
"The arts area of the museum is being renovated with the support of a grant from the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area and several of these musicians highlighted by Dale Rushing's presentation will be featured in this new museum exhibit."
Successful musicians, singers and songwriters from Pontotoc include Jim Weatherly, Delaney Bramlitt, Terry "Harmonica" Bean, "Baby Face" Leroy Foster, Lee Gates, R.C. Weathrall, Ruby Elzy, Frank Floyd and Cordell Jackson.
These nine musicians are honored with a Mississippi Blues Marker located on the Pontotoc Court Square.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.