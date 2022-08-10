In India, cows are sacred. They roam unharmed through the streets as crowds of people and clusters of traffic ebb and flow around them.
The Hindu religion regards cows and bulls as holy because they are believed to contain the souls of somebody's ancestors.
Today's Brahma may have been Uncle Sanjay, so the theory goes.
It's a bit like that with dogs in many towns in this area.
The dog seems to be a sacred creature here, free to roam many towns without fear of leash or dog pound.
I'm not sure how we came to have so many dogs in and around this area. Certainly, no religion has publicly pronounced locally that its members' ancestors were animals.
Some people, however, may believe that certain other people may have had dogs -- male or female -- as very immediate relatives. These theories may be expressed more frequently during municipal election years.
To find out for sure, just ask a candidate’s opponent.
If not dogs, perhaps some folks believe other folks' immediate ancestors were goats, sheep, mules, jackasses, an orangutan or the odd test tube. But those thoughts are due more to hard feelings than theology.
Like people, it's amazing how a limited number of building blocks can be used to produce an infinite variety of results. Working with the components of hair, two eyes, one mouth and a pair of ears, whatever makes dogs never makes two of them identical.
Like people, they come in all different sizes, shapes, and dispositions. There are big ones, little ones, graceful ones, klutzes.
They may look righteous to ratty. Some may be looked after better than some humans. Others are so far gone that even the fleas have left, like rats leaving a sinking ship.
Some are scary-smart. Others are scary-dumb.
For the most part, it seems to be a dog's life being a dog in many area towns. A hound can have his pick of sun-warmed lawns or concrete to sleep on, and when the weather gets warmer, he can find the only thing in town that outnumbers him -- shade trees -- and crawl under one for a snooze.
There are occasional hazards, but for the most part, they're few and far between. Drivers knock over a few dogs each week, bad food from garbage cans fells some. The dog catching team of Smith and Wesson found in many small towns probably accounts for some.
On balance, though, a dog has as much chance of dying early in most area towns as you do of being run over in church by a motorcycle.
In fact, having to deal with dogs around here can cause some people to howl and show their teeth.
Dogs have the key to the city, and they use it often. They tip over trash cans, nosing for random goodies. Their random policies toward defecation and impregnation upset some people.
People call the police demanding action. The situation puts police between a dog and a fire hydrant -- no matter which way they turn, something unpleasant will happen to them.
Catch or shoot the dog and some people get unhappy. Do nothing about the animal and others get upset. It's a no-win situation.
The dog surplus here is not going to change. They'll continue to roam the city as unofficial mascots, free as the breeze, mostly friendly, and occasionally as randy as a goat farm in spring.
When area towns pass leash laws with teeth in them, then use your tax dollars to build a dog farm to hold the captives, then begin to kill whatever's been held seven days, you'll be seeing a lot fewer dogs around town.
Don't hold your dog-gone breath until it happens…
