On the Fox Weather website I saw a story by Angeli Gabriel entitled, “Where do snakes go in the winter?’
Wish I’d never seen it.
It’s only two weeks until Christmas. I’m looking forward to having Christmas with my 22 month old grandson. Life is good. And then I see something about snakes.
It’s not that I blame snakes for being snakes. Some people are snakes and that’s entirely inexcusable. But snakes can’t help their lot in life.
I don’t like snakes because I’m scared of snakes. Snakes are simply atop a long list of things I’m scared of.
It doesn’t make me a bad person, but it does make me a scaredy cat. Actually that’s not correct because I’m not scared of cats.
I just have a real-l-l-l-y good respect for snakes. Respect is Latin for “scared out of one’s wits.”
See I’m scared of elephants also but I can usually see an elephant coming. Elephants can’t hide in the grass or under a bunch of limbs or underneath a plank on the carport floor.
A fella is unlikely to be startled by an elephant. There is a bunch of stuff cluttering up my carport—bunches! But I can pretty much guarantee I’m not going to get a heart attack from uncovering an elephant in the carport.
Many years ago when I was young and full of energy I was cleaning out the carport. The kids were like three and seven years old.
Madison was riding a tricycle in the carport and Collin was riding a small bike.
I picked up a one by six plank on the carport floor and BAZINGA, I uncovered a snake, all stretched out and cozy underneath.
The next thing I knew I had grabbed Madison, tricycle and all, and Collin and we were on the carport steps.
The only adult in the room was screaming “snakeeee,” and trying to push two kids through a closed door.
I was terribly disappointed in my two children. Instead of screaming, crying and climbing on top of my head, they both started yelling “I wanna see, I wanna see.”
Based on watching dozens of episodes of “Wild Kingdom,” I could tell the snake in my carport was either a Black Mamba, King Cobra or Boa Constrictor.
I didn’t have a tape measure but the reptile was easily 10 foot long.
Since I didn’t have a machine gun or a flame thrower I spent the next 20 minutes trying to herd the snake out of the carport with a 16-foot one-by-four board. (Any of the three species I had identified can easily spit blinding deadly venom at least 12 feet.)
I called my uncle who lives across the road and told him to hurry over with a double barrel shotgun.
He showed up with a hoe in hand and immediately said, “He won’t hurt you, it’s a king snake.”
King of what? Terror? Paralysis?
He took the boom and herded the snake outside.
Obviously I was safeguarding the well-being of my two children or I would have done the same thing.
When Janet got home both of my children told stories of how “daddy was scared and almost killed by a King Python!” At least that’s how I remember it.
The Fox News story I read also included a video of a woman driving her car down the highway and suddenly a snake comes crawling across the front windshield.
This snake was a good four or five feet long and it kept wanting to climb out onto her driver side view mirror.
The little yellow warning light kept flashing on the mirror. “It’s a snake, jump out of the car!
Instead of slamming on the brakes and pulling off the road the woman drove for at least another two minutes and then pulled into a parking lot.
The snake slithered off the hood of the car onto the grass and went on its way.
The car driver can be overheard asking someone, “Do you know where I can find a good car wash that cleans interior too?”
Merry Christmas to all my cold-blooded buddies. (Steve Irwin, I miss watching you buddy)
Don’t forget to add some snake repellent to your windshield washing fluid.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.