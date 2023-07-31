Last month, as we celebrated the 4th of July (Independence Day) it reminded us of the tremendous sacrifices made by those defending the freedom of our great country. I believe that most of us either served ourselves, had family members that served, or know of someone who served our country in the military. A symbol of that service, sacrifice and patriotism is the American flag which we so proudly fly at our homes, business, and public locations. I often have inquiries regarding how to properly display the American flag as well as how to properly retire those flags that are worn out or frayed. It is nothing more disrespectful to a Veteran than not honoring our American flag appropriately. Over the years I had many Veterans come to my office asking what they could do when they saw a flag that was clearly unserviceable. My advice has been to respectfully bring it to their attention and most people and business will take a torn flag down and replace it. In this article I wanted to share the American Flag guidelines so that we do things properly in honoring our flag and ultimately those that served.

