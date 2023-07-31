Last month, as we celebrated the 4th of July (Independence Day) it reminded us of the tremendous sacrifices made by those defending the freedom of our great country. I believe that most of us either served ourselves, had family members that served, or know of someone who served our country in the military. A symbol of that service, sacrifice and patriotism is the American flag which we so proudly fly at our homes, business, and public locations. I often have inquiries regarding how to properly display the American flag as well as how to properly retire those flags that are worn out or frayed. It is nothing more disrespectful to a Veteran than not honoring our American flag appropriately. Over the years I had many Veterans come to my office asking what they could do when they saw a flag that was clearly unserviceable. My advice has been to respectfully bring it to their attention and most people and business will take a torn flag down and replace it. In this article I wanted to share the American Flag guidelines so that we do things properly in honoring our flag and ultimately those that served.
The American flag is a symbol of freedom and liberty to which Americans recite the pledge of allegiance. The flag’s 13 alternating red and white stripes represent the 13 original colonies. Its 50 white stars on a blue field represent the 50 states. The colors on the flag each have a meaning: Red: valor and bravery; White: purity and innocence; Blue: vigilance, perseverance, and justice.
Public Law 94-344, known as the Federal Flag Code, contains rules for handling and displaying the U.S. flag. While the federal code contains no penalties for misusing the flag, states have their own flag codes and may impose penalties. The language of the federal code makes clear that the flag is a living symbol of our great republic and country.
Important Things to Remember:
When the Pledge of Allegiance is delivered or Star-Spangled Banner played or sang, we should stand facing the flag with our right hand over our heart.
Don’t let the flag touch anything beneath it: ground, floor, water, merchandise.
Don’t fasten or display it in a way that will permit it to be damaged or soiled.
Don’t place anything on the flag, including letters, insignia, or designs of any kind.
Don’t use it for holding anything.
Don’t use it as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery. It should not be used on a costume or athletic uniform. However, a flag patch may be attached to the uniform of patriotic organizations, military personnel, police officers and firefighters.
During the hoisting or lowering of the flag or when it passes in parade or review, Americans should stand at attention facing the flag and place their right hand over the heart. Uniformed military members render the military salute. If not in uniform we should remove any hats/caps and hold it with our right hand at our left shoulder, the hand resting over the heart.
When the flag is worn out or otherwise no longer a fitting emblem for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.
I have a flag retirement box in the lobby of the Pontotoc County Veterans Service Center that you may use should you elect not to retire the damaged flag yourself.
On a personal note, nothing made me prouder than wearing the American flag on the right shoulder of my US Army uniform, both in peacetime and in combat. It was an honor to serve our country and follow in the footsteps of so many in the protection of our freedom and liberty. Let’s do our part and protect and respect our flag!!!
Please don’t hesitate to call me at 662-489-3907 or just stop by the new Veteran Service Center for any questions you may have regarding your benefits.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.