I’m not going to sit here and and tell you the standard wildlife, wilderness and hiking safety tips.
Don’t believe stuff like keep eyes and ears open, make noise, be an undesirable target. Don’t rely on firearms.
That’s good advice for stopping at convenience stores and getting married, but it won’t help you in the wild.
Human and wildlife encounters are not rare. Maybe they were hundreds of years ago, but these days human’s are the equivalent of fast food restaurants.
It’s 2023 and golfers have range finders and wild animals have metal detector human cameras installed along trails in almost all national parks.
They know who’s packing and who ain’t. All respectable wild animals despise hikers and campers who carry whistles, air horns and bear spray.
However I do have it on good authority that those hikers, runners and bike riders who wear “Lusty Mermaid Salty Sailors Lilac and BBQ” scented deodorant" are often avoided by most wild animals. Eating those folks cause gas.
Wild animals know they have no soul. They love to stalk and eat human beings, preferably overweight, out of shape newspaper editors who can’t run to the bath room, let alone outrun God’s creatures.
The most important tip for hiking in the wild is always carry lots of cash, preferably $500 to $1,000. Raising volunteers for search and recovery parties are much easier to raise if you can tell the wilderness rescuers “David was carrying cash, a new model cell phone, football parking passes, lottery tickets and a $500 gift card to Ya-Ya’s yogurt.”
Never go hiking with children. Even most young married couples I know can’t outrun even old bears while carrying children or pushing strollers.
Never encourage wildlife by feeding them. Cookies, candy bars and fruit are simply appetizers to wild animals.
My favorite standard wild animal tips is “ understand that wild animals never feel comfortable around humans unless there’s something amiss. Stay on trails and leave no trace."
There is something “amiss” alright. They’ve “a-missed" a meal.
Wild animals only approach humans if they are looking to eat them.
A thousand years ago animals learned that humans stick to trails. To wild animals, trails are a human Publix. And if you pee or poop in the wild, you may as well record it and put it on the internet. Because in two minutes some wild animal has his nose in the air saying, “Honey get your shoes on, dinner’s ready at Tranquility Lake Overlook.”
I swear this hiking safety tip was listed on a website: “Avoid scaring or stepping on animals.”
How many times has 911 gotten a call and someone screamed: “Send help! My wife stepped on a buffalo and scared him!”
Another tip said “sing or blow a bear bell to deter wildlife.” Wild animals don’t get a chance to kill those folks. Other humans take care of them.
"Never hike with a group smaller than four others.”
Make sure you can outrun at least three “others."
Be an undesirable target. Soil yourself.
If you encounter snakes, bears, wolves, or mountain lions my advice is RUN. Run faster. Trip your companions.
If a bear attack is inevitable, squirt your companions with delicious tasting honey and Baby Ray’s brown sugar BBQ sauce.
.
Run like Hades from black bears. Yes, the bear can run faster than you and they will catch you. But hopefully you will have a heart attack before the bear catches you and you will be dead before they dine on you.
Back away slowly from brown bears. Strip down to your underway, start singing Beauty and the Beast songs and eat your own nose boogers. If it scares the bear away make sure no one videoed the whole thing.
Here’s another bonafide tip I read about bear attacks.
"If spray doesn’t work, get on your stomach, place crossed hands behind your neck and play dead. Never get up right away. Stay calm and lie still for a long time, even if it’s an hour."
Listen folks, have park rangers ever held a news conference and said, “Folks we found a scribbled note right next to David’s remains. It reads: ‘My hands are numb because I’ve had them crossed behind my neck and am playing dead. I’ve been calm and lying still for 59 minutes. Going to try and get up now.”
Here’s my bear safety tip: Remember, there’s no difference in a brown bear and a black bear except black bears are the black in color, brown beans are brown in color. They both love rare meat, especially Medicare age, pudgy males, who can’t run slowly, let alone fast. They will toy with you for 59 minutes.
Black bears will tie you to their cave wall and let you tenderize before they eat you. Brown bears are lazy, they will eat you on the spot, gorge themselves and then make it look like you had a chain saw accident, or were attacked by aliens.
Grizzly bears will knock you out, stake you out and use you as bait to attract members of the search party looking for you. That way they get to fill up their freezer for their winter cave bungalow.
Park rangers will secretly tell you that bear hibernation caves have cable, internet and an air fryer.
Here’s a tip if attacked by a coyote.
Always carry an Acme fuse-lighting rocket with you. If coyote attacks, tie the rocket to the coyote’s back, light the fuse, scream beep, beep and run.
Watch for falling anvils.
If you are confronted by a mountain lion, immediately turn to your wife and say, “I love you, look really big and get loud, and I mean ‘the washing machine tore up your favorite bra kind of loud.’ ”
Tell her she can double her Stitch Fit monthly order if she’ll whip the mountain lion’s booty.
Repeatedly yell to your wife, “you can look bigger than that, I’m talking Sunday morning, can’t fit in your favorite church dress big. Get loud woman, louder!"
The best advice I can give nature lovers. Hike on the walking track at First Choice Gateway in Pontotoc between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. It’s safe. All wild animals avoid Reynolds Street until all the school traffic has cleared.
