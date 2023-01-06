62f3111eeae1d.image.jpg

Pontotoc's State Representative Mac Huddleston

JACKSON – Rep. Mac Huddleston, a longtime Republican lawmaker from Pontotoc and a legislative leader, said on Friday that he will not run for re-election this year because of health issues, clearing the way for a new face to represent Northeast Mississippi in the Capitol.

