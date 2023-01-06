JACKSON – Rep. Mac Huddleston, a longtime Republican lawmaker from Pontotoc and a legislative leader, said on Friday that he will not run for re-election this year because of health issues, clearing the way for a new face to represent Northeast Mississippi in the Capitol.
Huddleston told the Daily Journal he will serve the rest of his current term, which will end in January 2024 when a new slate of lawmakers are sworn into office. But much of Huddleston’s official duties will likely end when the 2023 legislative session concludes in April.
“I’ve had a good time,” Huddleston said of his time in office. “I’ve had some health issues, but I’ve had some good friends to help me work through this. I’m feeling pretty good.”
The Pontotoc lawmaker first ran for the House in 2007, and he was sworn into office in 2008. A retired veterinarian, he was subsequently re-elected to his seat three different times. Huddleston also served with the Pontotoc county Sheriff's office as a deputy.
He is currently the leader of the House Universities and Colleges Committee and previously served as the vice chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee. While serving in the 122-member chamber, Huddleston garnered a reputation as an encourager and someone whose amiable personality transcended partisan politics.
Rep. Jon Lancaster, a now-Republican lawmaker from Houston who also represents a portion of Pontotoc County, said that when he first arrived at the Capitol as a Democrat, Huddleston helped show him the ropes of the Legislature and state government.
“I was a green freshman in the opposite party as him, and he didn’t owe me a thing. But he took me under his wing, ” Lancaster said. “That meant the world to me, and it showed me what kind of a man he really was.”
Lancaster also said he appreciated Huddleston’s humor and light-hearted approach to working with people in his district.
Lancaster, who is much taller than his colleague, said the two of them would often speak at different events in Pontotoc County together, and Huddleston, the senior lawmaker, would often speak first.
“Whenever he spoke, he would always joke that I was his linebacker,” Lancaster said. “He said that I blocked for him, and he ran the ball. He’d always make a joke about that, and I always liked it.”
Rep. Sam Creekmore IV, a Republican from New Albany, also said he received a similar welcome from Huddleston before he was even sworn into office. When the Pontotoc legislator heard Creekmore had won the election to his House seat, Huddleston immediately called to congratulate him.
“He got my number from my dad, and he was just so gracious,” Creekmore said. “Luckily when I got my seat assignment, I was seated just right behind him.”
Huddleston is also well known for his military service. The 79-year-old combat veteran flew a helicopter during the Vietnam War. Even on Wednesday, the legislator hurried out of the House chamber to try and greet a veteran who had just been recognized in the Capitol.
The rest of his House colleagues last year honored Huddleston and Rep. Manly Barton, a Republican from Moss Point who also served in the Vietnam War, by passing a resolution, which garnered a standing ovation in the chamber.
The Pontotoc County lawmaker said he doesn’t have a specific memory that stands out from his time in office, but he was glad to cast a vote in support of changing Mississippi’s former state flag, a symbol many people viewed as a racist relic, though some people in his district may not have agreed with his decision.
“I just thought it was time for change,” Huddleston said of the flag. “I had been working in the Capitol for three terms and working with people everyday. I listened to people talk, and I just realized people had some issues with the flag. It was a bipartisan bill, really.”
Now that Huddleston’s name will not appear on the ballot for the first time in 16 years, voters from rural Pontotoc County must elect a new person to represent their interests in Jackson.
As of Friday afternoon, only one person, Beth Luther Waldo, had filed papers to run as a Republican in the House district Huddleston currently represents. The last day for candidates to qualify is February 1.
Both Lancaster and Creekmore said they will miss serving with Huddleston in the chamber, but they will help whoever succeeds him in office — the same treatment he gave them.
