As the spring season evolves, the countryside is becoming a verdant green as the hardwood trees are changing weekly in mid-April. The abundant rainfall has the local fields and the pastures with patches of wildflowers bringing a myriad of pastel colors to the Hurricane area. The lawn season has begun with a flurry of activity in our area of North Mississippi as neighbors are busy mulching their shrubbery and also taking an inventory of the loss of many of them due to the extreme, cold weather that hit our community in December. Also the purple martins have returned to our hillside home as we have learned that the birds are great insect catchers as we have the traditional, white gourds and the condominium style of birdhouses that provide these chattering magpies housing. Waiting on the hummingbirds arrival next as the cool weather has kept them away. By the way, a special thanks to our young neighbors, the Fausts, who rescued me and the lawnmower as I got to close to the lake and had to stop just at the edge as it mired in the mud to the deck. A smiling group attached the rope, and I was back to mowing the fishing area again for the family youngsters and for the young-at-heart at Shady Oaks farm. A simple, Native American saying that captured a day of spring sunshine succinctly was “that I feel summer is on the way” as the oral tradition told of warm, summer days ahead on the prairie; so, let it be in the Hill Country too!
Weather Alert
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Chickasaw, southeastern Yalobusha, Calhoun and southern Pontotoc Counties through 445 PM CDT... At 356 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pittsboro to near Slate Springs. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Houston, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Sabougla, Pyland, Banner, Houlka, New Houlka, Algoma, Big Creek, Woodland, Robbs, Thorn, Reid, Loyd and Ellard. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Currently in Pontotoc
64°F
Thunderstorm
66°F / 63°F
5 PM
64°F
6 PM
60°F
7 PM
57°F
8 PM
56°F
9 PM
55°F
