Easter Sunday was a busy one for our families in Hurricane as large attendances at the local churches were evident as our drive along Highway 346 west as well as the different aspects of “over yonder” as the “kith and kin” relayed their own neighborhood’s happenings after meeting at the home of Cade and Lisa Hooker for our traditional feast of ham, chicken and beef dishes anchoring the buffet line as well as five different birthday cakes for desserts also featuring the current cookies from American Cookie Company or Crumbl Cookies for the youngsters. Of course, the reason for the seasonal gathering was that all of the group had attended church services that acknowledged the Resurrection of Jesus Christ following the events of his crucifixion leading up to this momentous occasion in the history of mankind! It is an affirmation of our Faith as Christians that we serve a risen Savior! We completed a beautiful, spring day with an early Sunday evening Communion Service at Hurricane Baptist.

regina.butler@djournal.com

