Travels that began in our own Mid-South region traversed five other states from our North Mississippi community of Hurricane that had family members on our annual, spring pilgrimage for the All-American bird as a turkey hunt on the vast, open plains of western states plus the mountain and the desert areas as we arrived in the “Land of Enchantment” or New Mexico following a journey of over 1,100 miles one-way as we had seen a beautiful view of the countryside with wildflowers blooming profusely alongside I-40 as we took the high-road through Oklahoma to our destinations of a combined 500,000 acres of “The Rez” for the Apache-Mescalero tribal lands. With names like Geronimo, Cochise and Victoria and then the infamous Billy the Kid on signage, we were at our destination. Of course, the higher elevations still had snow in the Southern Rockies, and a simple, tunnel pass led to a vast, desert region nearby with heat as well. Also a pristine, alpine lake with turquoise water added to the scenic views as fishing for bass and trout was allowed while elk and a herd of wild mustangs grazed on the spring grass by the lake. The teepees and the stone lodges in the mountain towns also sealed the deal that the American West still retained its local color. After a hunt there, we returned on the low-road or I-20 to our usual, hunting lands in West Texas. A quick hello via phone calls or stops by several Warren-Graham relatives’ homes in Mitchell and Nolan counties had questions about the next reunion as COVID disrupted our schedules in Hurricane and in DeLeon, Texas. Hopefully, we will get back to our normal routines with that event as our journey was a tad longer that way, but what’s an hour’s difference or 100 miles other than getting home faster for the “old folks” and for the ‘grandarlins’.

