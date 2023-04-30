Travels that began in our own Mid-South region traversed five other states from our North Mississippi community of Hurricane that had family members on our annual, spring pilgrimage for the All-American bird as a turkey hunt on the vast, open plains of western states plus the mountain and the desert areas as we arrived in the “Land of Enchantment” or New Mexico following a journey of over 1,100 miles one-way as we had seen a beautiful view of the countryside with wildflowers blooming profusely alongside I-40 as we took the high-road through Oklahoma to our destinations of a combined 500,000 acres of “The Rez” for the Apache-Mescalero tribal lands. With names like Geronimo, Cochise and Victoria and then the infamous Billy the Kid on signage, we were at our destination. Of course, the higher elevations still had snow in the Southern Rockies, and a simple, tunnel pass led to a vast, desert region nearby with heat as well. Also a pristine, alpine lake with turquoise water added to the scenic views as fishing for bass and trout was allowed while elk and a herd of wild mustangs grazed on the spring grass by the lake. The teepees and the stone lodges in the mountain towns also sealed the deal that the American West still retained its local color. After a hunt there, we returned on the low-road or I-20 to our usual, hunting lands in West Texas. A quick hello via phone calls or stops by several Warren-Graham relatives’ homes in Mitchell and Nolan counties had questions about the next reunion as COVID disrupted our schedules in Hurricane and in DeLeon, Texas. Hopefully, we will get back to our normal routines with that event as our journey was a tad longer that way, but what’s an hour’s difference or 100 miles other than getting home faster for the “old folks” and for the ‘grandarlins’.
Attending the series of spring baseball games at MSU vs. UM in Starkeville were Aden Hooker of New Site and Sophie Hooker of Oxford.
Autumn and Asher Brents were excited to get pet crabs and the cages for them and gave me a short lesson on the critters that they were feeding and tending to daily. No, I’m sorry that I have to leave quickly as I didn’t want to hold one. You can’t fool children as they were smiling as they realized that I was afraid of their new pets; so both were polite and didn’t call me a “scaredy cat”. The pet kits were given to them by their paternal grandparents, Larry and Linda Brents of Cairo , as they had vacationed in Destin, Florida, and purchased the gift for the siblings.
Sue Morrison of Etta and Faye Dillard attended a political speaking at Hickory Flat on Saturday. One of those on the campaign trail that they knew was Chris McDaniel. Yes, it is that year as everyone is your friend in Mississippi. So be sure to vote in August.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Mike Spears, Bob Graham, Brad Sullivan and Bro. Wayne Logan.
It was interesting to see a group of eighth grade gentleman from NPAC at their first formal as I am used to seeing them in hunting clothes. Those that I recognized from the photo were as follows: Dosson Hamblin, Braxton Hooker, Hayden Hale and Easton Stark.
