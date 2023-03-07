Just when I think that I can’t stand another winter’s day in February, I am driving by the Wise Farm on Shady Grove Road and Peggy and James Hall have their produce truck backed to the roadside. On that truck were baskets filled with ripe, red tomatoes. I braked and then turned in to admire and to purchase a basket as well. I alerted all the people that are local customers as well in the city of Pontotoc to get there quick! A recent thought of mine was that an early Easter on April 7 would allow for our own tomatoes to be planted on the following Monday as the pale, winter crop can’t match the homegrown tomatoes during any season that they have in the grocery stores. Then we had BLT’s on the menu that night; so bring on the spring! By the way, the Halls met while he was a young, E-Tech for MDOT working on the paving of Hwy. 346 as she and her sisters often ran the Wise Store for their family during the early 1960’s; so now James has been in our neighborhood since that time. A win-win situation for this couple and for our community as well as they’ve been good neighbors since that era and were married on June 29, 1964. Just one of those whirlwind courtships as the “old folks” would say! A pleasant way to say goodbye to the month of February, the month noted for Valentine’s Day.
Verline Stepp was honored with a standing ovation by the congregation and the singing of “Happy Birthday to You” for the occasion of her 85th at Hurricane Baptist on Sunday, February 25, and she and her husband, Dewitt, celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary in June 2022; so 70 years will be the milestones for 2023. By the way, Dewitt Talmadge Stepp served his country in postwar Germany and is the eldest veteran in our church.
Paula Swords Sappington(the late Jimmy) was honored with a birthday dinner at Coffey’s by her daughters, Pam Baldwin, and Melissa Terry(Jason) on Saturday, February 25. Also attending were her sister, Margaret Bowling, and her grandchildren Tori Richard(John) and her great-granddaughter, Violet Fina Richard. Guests were Kathy and Junior Terry.
Congratulations are to Sara Grace Simmons, the daughter of Stacy and Amanda, who is a junior, and to Kelsey Haney, the daughter of Ray and Kerri, who is a freshman, both President’s List scholars at MSU. Their grandmother is Kay Richardson Graham(the late Bernard) of Sand Springs.
On Sunday, February 19, the beautiful, floral tribute of red roses on the altar table at Hurricane Baptist Church was in memory of the late Charlie and Margaret Gooch Hale. They were provided by their three daughters as follows: Donna Barefield,
Betty Stubblefield, and Lisa Kidd.
Well, all the birthday bashes for me were finally over on February 19 at Costa in Ecru as a genuine, surprise event was held and was hosted by Lisa Hooker and Faye Dillard and a group of old friends and those in our Sunday School class at Hurricane Baptist. They let the event go for a week over the date, and they nailed it. I didn’t have a clue. So those in on the “toast or roast” as we celebrated 70 years of life in Hurricane(yes, there are friends older than me). We laughed, cried, cringed, talked about crip shots in basketball, and the events from 1953 as it was part of the hoopla! Singing was on the agenda as “Amore” by Dean Martin and “Vaya Con Dias” by Les Paul and Mary Ford were popular songs that year. Our attempts at the lyrics were hilarious as we would pass the stanza to the next person as “as the moon was a big pizza pie” was easy with a lot of humming filling in the missing words, but our Spanish was limited to the title by repetition only and that brought on the giggles. My favorite trend in cars of that year was the “Corvette” and always wanted to drive one. Those making my birthday special again were the following: Clarenda Parrish, Beverly Cummings, Marquetta Spears, Lynn Spears, Linda Weeden, Kathy Montgomery, Vickie Dyer, Betty Stubblefield, Patsy Graham, and youngsters, Aden and Harper Hooker, Caroline Susan Brents, my namesake, Anna Reese Bradham, and Shelly Carnes, plus the hostesses listed. The referee for the day was Ethan Eaton of New Site, and he was game to all our antics and tales of our charmed childhood at Hurricane High! By the way, there were several not able to attend; so I can handle a rain-check date.
Graden and I attended the 51st Safari Club International Convention at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville, February 23-5. We took the flight from Tupelo airport and were there in 32 minutes early on Thursday morning as the day was 86 and sunny with the tv news saying that it was a record breaking temperature for that date in the city. Exhibits are too vast to describe as hunting was the name of the game featuring outfitters from the U.S. and also world-wide featuring countries from A-Z in the alphabet. As I go for the sights and the sites on the hunting related trips, I was astounded at the geographical expanses that were covered at the event. This is usually hosted in Las Vegas or Dallas; so the city’s tourism commission went big to attract the hunters and vendors that booked 80,000 hotel rooms in the downtown area near Broadway Street. We got our name tags, our Safari bags, and followed the crowd to the convention center. I talked to those in furs, turquoise jewelry, hammered copper and silverware, and the list goes on. I was the cameraperson for Graden and his list of hunters from the tv shows to capture each day’s features. I nailed it on day 1 as he wanted one with renown hunter—Jim Shockey. The rest were small potatoes as that was No. 1 on on the to meet and a very affable personality too. Then the food at the venue and at the the popular restaurants took one to two hours to get in, but we all agreed that it was worth the wait as Cade and Lisa Hooker joined us on Friday. I had been amused since day 1 as my name tag listed the wrong country—no, it is not on my bucket list—Thaxton, Afghanistan, and that captured attention as he used the office address, but his had Mississippi. I tried to change it, but I’m not one to wait in long, registration lines; so l just rolled with the flow that no I had not traveled that long distance to attend. On Saturday’s return trip it was great as we learned that our pilot was from Pontotoc and that he knew Thaxton native Lee Sewell, also a pilot. As I called Lisa that we had boots on the ground in Tupelo, I shared the pilot’s story and name. No way, she said as that he was her first cousin originally from South Mississippi, but now lived in Pontotoc to be closer to his job in Tupelo. So Cameron Tripplet, you should tell Lisa to fly to Nashville instead of driving. So it’s a small world when you travel as you always run into folks from your town.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.