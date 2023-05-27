Memorial Day is the unofficial start for the summer as the long weekend will have American citizens traveling either on the highways or the skyways. “Kith and Kin” in Hurricane will enjoy reunions and also camping and fishing and water sports on the area reservoirs or the rivers. The hum of activity around our hillside homes had the camper, the ski boat and the fishing boat being serviced and cleaned for traveling as that ‘hand-grabbing’ season has begun for the big catfish.

