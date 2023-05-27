Memorial Day is the unofficial start for the summer as the long weekend will have American citizens traveling either on the highways or the skyways. “Kith and Kin” in Hurricane will enjoy reunions and also camping and fishing and water sports on the area reservoirs or the rivers. The hum of activity around our hillside homes had the camper, the ski boat and the fishing boat being serviced and cleaned for traveling as that ‘hand-grabbing’ season has begun for the big catfish.
By the way, don’t be surprised in the local bottom lands if you see folks in the sloughs and the ditches harvesting as the ‘mud-bug’ season is upon us as the recent rains during the spring should make for a bumper crop of crayfish or ‘crawdads’ around Mud Creek as a revival of foods locally sourced is the “in thing” for Hill Country neighborhoods. I was almost convinced by a group of teens that you just prepare them the same way that you would prepare shrimp for a boil by adding red potatoes and corn-on-the-cob as sides as well as the ‘Cajun’ seasonings. Just a party waiting to happen at the lake as all you need are newspapers to serve the critters on! Enjoy.
Anniversaries for May are as follows: Bro. Greg and Merle Hill, 41; Bro. Philip and Perri Brock, 20; and Jordan and Cari Montgomery, 7.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Faye Dillard, Betty Graham, and Bro. Phillip Logan.
Congratulations are to Anna Brooke Sullivan as she will be attending NEMCC in Booneville in the fall as she received a volleyball scholarship. She is a 2023 graduate of SPAC, and her parents are Brad and Becky Robbins Sullivan.
Kathy Montgomery attended the morning service on May 21 at The Cowboy Church located at Thaxton Jct. as her grandson, Joseph Moody, was a 2023 graduate of NPAC as he was an honoree at the event. The pastor is Joey Moody(Greta M.).
Anna Grace Warren, the daughter of Phil and Stephenie, is a 2023 graduate of West Union and was the Valedictorian of her class. Jimmie S. Warren is her grandmother from Hurricane.
The annual homecoming was held at Sand Springs Community Church on Sunday, May 21.
Longtime member of the church, Lanny Benjamin, presented a history of the congregation. The church was completed in 1929 and has been an integral part of our community as it is located across from Sand Springs Cemetery on Hwy. 346 west as it is known locally as the Hurricane Road.
At the historical Shady Grove Baptist Church homecoming earlier in May, Dr. Kara Blackard, a native of the Shady Grove-Lone Star areas, was the guest preacher for the service. The Rochester Family was the featured singing group. Bro. David Barnett(Leah) is the pastor. The traditional dinner on the grounds is now served in their modern fellowship hall as the yearly event. It was a good day in one of our oldest neighborhoods.
Schools are out for the summer! All the local grandparents can have this time off and then be back in the school traffic during the late summer.
