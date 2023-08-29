A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
It has been three years since I have had an incident like this and had hoped I would never experience this again.
It has happened so many times, that my family is about to take my keys away.
Yes, I have done it again, I have backed into another vehicle.
Yes, I have a back-up camera, but in my defense, I drive an older model SUV, so the back-up camera is a small camera on my rear-view mirror. At my age, I need a much bigger screen.
Yes, I have a beep that goes off when I get close to something and it does work. It goes beep, beep, crash…
This is such a joke with my family, that people who get in my vehicle with me will say, “watch my car back there” even if it is on the other side of a parking lot.
This most recent incident was totally my fault, maybe. It even happened in my drive way.
What had happened was ….
My niece picked up some pottery supplies and that stuff is heavy. We can’t pull a vehicle around my house to the studio to unload.
We load the stuff onto the golf cart and drive it up to the door of the studio.
She had opened the back liftgate of her vehicle and I was backing the golf cart out of the garage and next to her vehicle.
I was watching the top of the golf cart to make sure it would go under her liftgate and I was watching the corner of the golf cart, but what I was not watching was the back-seat grab bar.
Is this really my fault? She knows my history, she is well aware of my issues with running into things and a couple of people going backwards.
She is the one that took the gamble of parking behind me.
She took the gamble and paid the price. She does drive a new vehicle and I have put the first dent in it.
Everyone that frequents my house is talking about parking on the street or asking the neighbor if they can park in their driveway and walk to my house.
I am really a good driver, I can parallel park in very tight spaces with ease. I have never had an accident when driving forward. My only weakness is backing.
Take this as a warning, if you see my vehicle in reverse and you walk, drive or park behind my vehicle just know you have been warned.
