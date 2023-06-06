I enjoy my time away from the newspaper doing art and some crafts.
I look at things and think, I can do that.
A lot of those things I can do, some better than others.
My first love is pottery. I have been creating pottery pieces for several years. I enjoy exploring new shapes and glazes.
I often say I am great at R&D but really bad at production. Once I create something and find the right glaze combination, I don’t want to do that again, I want to try something new.
My glaze cabinet is a testament to that. When a new glaze color comes out, I just have to try it and then try it with different color combinations with other glazes.
I have figured out how to throw dinner plates and am working on doing an eight-place setting for my daughter-in-law.
This might be the first pottery pieces I do production on.
As much as I love my pottery, I also enjoy doing things like crochet but there is only so many afghans you can keep or give away until no one wants any more.
My most recent projects have been crocheting dish clothes. This has to be made out of cotton yarn to be able to wash dishes. I can knock one out in one evening and everyone seems to enjoy them so I can usually get rid of these.
This is the type of project that I can watch TV in the evenings and do. I have difficultly just sitting and watching TV, I need something else to keep my hands and mind occupied.
I guess that tells a lot about my TV watching. It takes a lot to keep my interest going.
My most recent endeavor is trying my hand with a 3D Printer. I want to make my own designs that I can use to imprint on clay for my pottery pieces.
I can wait for my grandson, Sawyer, to 3D print one of his action figures.
3D printing should be easy to do, right.
Got the thing put together, not by using the instructions that came with it, but by pulling up a YouTube Video who did not put it together in the same order as the instructions, but it went together fairly easily.
After getting it put together with not a lot of issues it was time to level the bed, which in itself was not a difficult task but it had to be raised to the needle with the needle being the width of a sheet of paper away from the bed. Now getting that bed that close to the needle and having it level became a challenge.
I have resorted to downloading a leveling program to help with this task and trying again. Who would have thought with only an hour of assembly but 2 ½ hours of leveling a bed, would be what made me call it a day?
I keep trying my hand at different projects and keep finding something new all the time.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.