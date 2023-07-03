We've all heard folks say, “And you can quote me!”
And in fact many famous authors and people have been quoted over the years and some remarks are quite clever.
But I also discovered that not all funny stuff comes from famous persons. Lot’s of folks have something funny to say, including someone named Anonymous.
“Do you know why it’s called a cell phone? Because so many people are prisoners of their phones.” A Parent
“‘You’re born free and then you’re taxed to death.” Anonymous
“Yes, I am retired. I was tired yesterday and I’m tired again today.” A parent
Albert Einstein said, “ Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” Obviously Albert was watching somebody play golf.
“If looks could kill, it would be that moment your momma is doing the dishes and you slowly put your dish in the sink.” Someone’s son or daughter
“I want someone to look at me the same way I look at chocolate cake.” Lonesome me
“Cover yourself in cake mix, sugar and chocolate and someone will.” Dr. Phil
“These cell phones are not what they’re cracked up to be. I turned my phone on airplane mode, threw it in the air, and it crashed. Come to think of it, my phone is like a plane.” D. Helms
“Last night the internet stopped working. We ran to the storm house. The next morning we were all still alive. I told the kids it was our Orson Wells moment. They were confused. I told them to Google it.” D.Helms
“What’s the difference between bird flu and swine flu. One requires tweetment and the other requires oinkment.” Anonymous
"If you ever get an email about pork, ham, salt and preservatives, don’t open it. It’s SPAM!” Anonymous
“Online shopping is so stressful. I have to get up and get my card out of my wallet.” A millennial
“Childhood injuries: Fell of my bike, fell out of a tree, twisted my ankle. Adult injuries: Slept wrong, sat down too long, sneezed too hard.” Anonymous
“In the old days, insomnia kept people from going to sleep. Now it’s the internet.” Sixty-something
“A human fart can be louder than a trombone. If you don’t believe me, just wait until your daughter has a school concert.” Band Parent
“In case of a tornado warning, go to your safe place and put hot dogs in your pockets so the search dogs can rescue you.” E911 expert
“Made with love means I licked the spoon and kept using it.” Mayonnaise lover
“I don’t need a fancy watch to tell me I’m not fit one bit.” Anonymous
“Don’t you wish you could invoice people for wasting your time!” Anonymous
“My wife goes on a diet after Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, winter and spring. She wrote a book called “Eat healthy, enjoy summer.” D. Helms
“If all the bathrooms in the house are occupied, it’s simple. Turn off the internet.” A dad
“The other day I tried to pay for a bed spread with cash. The clerk said she needed a credit card. I threw the money down on the counter, ran out of the store with the bed spread and was arrested in the parking lot. I was charged with ‘being over sixty.’ The court clerk took cash so now I do all my shopping there. “ D. Helms
“Your secrets are safe with me honey, cause I’m not even listening.” A husband
“Suddenly I’m getting older. I had on my memory foam house shoes, went in the bedroom and couldn’t remember what I went in there for.” A husband
“I really love the company of my old friends. Everyone in the room accepts we can’t remember each other’s name, but we still enjoy visiting and talking.” D. Helms
“My wife and I have been members of the ‘young couples' Sunday School class for 42 years now. Those of us that don’t yet have grandchildren are called nubies.” D. Helms
“If the cell phone didn’t light up every 15 seconds and tell me my battery is low, it would work 90 minutes longer.” D. Helms
And my favorite quote: “Janet honey, all the unhealthy food has been removed from the house. It was delicious.” D. Helms
