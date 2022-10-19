I recently read some plant quotes. I talked back.
Robert Louis Stevenson said, “Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap, but by the seeds that you plant."
See, Bob Stevenson is one of the smartest folks I never knew. I apply Bob’s attitude about plants to my golf game.
It’s not about how many birdies and pars I make. It’s about all the good I’m sewing when I lose all those golf balls. I’m planting seeds for others to find. I may be a bad golfer but I’m a good man with a basket full of seeds to sew.
I have several Washington level FBI plants at home. The more I lie to the plants the more they grow and the healthier they look.
A beautiful plant is like having a friend around the house. Omigosh! “Hello police, in the past year my wife has killed five of her closest friends.”
Our house is where plants come to die. My wife coddled a cactus plant. Her sister gave it to her, saying it was “unkillable.” Spike died in seven months. A long, slow, whithered dead. Actually the cactus hung himself with the lamp cord.
Feel free to talk to these plants— they understand. Feel free to leave money if it makes you feel even better— I’ll understand.
Talk to yourself like you would to your plants. “Hey, quit leaving your leaves lying aound the floor. Ain’t it bad enough I got to pick up my wife’s socks and bath towels every morning. Look at me when I’m talking to you. How many years we been together now? Huh? Forty-one years and you still got nothing to say. I should have listened to my mother that day at the plant nursery."
I like gardening. It’s the place where I find myself when I need to lose myself. And today, it’s the last place I remember having my car keys and cell phone.
"Listen to your body. Talk to plants. Ignore people." That’s the customer assistance creed for most large home and garden stores these days.
“I wonder why I do stuff like talking to plants, hugging the trees, lying under the creepers, hiding behind the bushes, kissing the flowers and longing for the bud to bloom! People around me call me crazy, weird. But me, I’m happy being what I am!” Obviously this was written by someone who just retired after working for the public for 43 years.
“Warning! May start talking with plants." It’s okay. But if you start hearing them answer me. We need to get you some help quick.
“A man doesn’t plant a tree for himself. He plants it for posterity sake. If he’s a nudist he plants it for for posterior sake.”
“ A healthy plant is one that adapts best to the situation in which it finds itself. There is no objective measure of this.” This holds true for plants and folks who help keep the church nursery on Sunday mornings.
A guy named Mitch Hedberg said, “My fake plants died because I did not pretend to water them.”
Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “What is a weed? A plant whose virtues have never been discovered.” Honey our yard is a field of undiscovered virtues.
A beautiful plant is like having a friend around the house. A friend who loves to mow your yard is even more beautiful.
"I think that any time of great pain is a time of transformation, a fertile time to plant new seeds." Tell me how and I will transform my kidney stone to you.
"I grow plants for many reasons: to please my soul, to challenge the elements or to challenge my patience, for novelty, or for nostalgia, but mostly for the joy in seeming them grow.” As for myself, I call customers on my cell phone because I’m pretty sure most of them won’t answer.
“I’m planting a tree to teach me to gather strength from my deepest roots.” But I’m going to let someone else dig the hole because it kills your back and you’ll hate the tree every time you see it.
"You plant seeds every single day, in the world and in others, with every thought you think and word you speak and acton you take. You have influence. You’re making a dent in the universe and you matter, in a very real way.” Me, I’d rather eat sunflower seeds every day. It helps the economy and they taste good.
"People are not cactuses, they need plenty of water and, when talking about friendship, the water is our time." But people who hurt you are cactuses and they should be left alone in the desert with an empty canteen. And they should do time.
“If you build it, they will come.” That’s great for a Hollywood movie. But in the real world the government will tax it. So it’s better to just grow corn.” At least that’s what Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella told me.
For the record, I talk to plants. I also talk to fence posts. They’re just not as pretty.
