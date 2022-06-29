In the Bible in John 8:32 it is written that Jesus said, "And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free."
Last Friday, June 24, in a 6-3 decision, six U.S. Supreme Court Justices voted for the truth and overturned the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade case that erroneously protected the nationwide right to abortion.
And now that truth sets all 50 states free to decide abortion on their own accord. Power to decide abortion has been returned to the people, be it as it may.
“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” the ruling read.
"(Row v. Wade) must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision. Abortion destroys what those decisions call ‘potential life’ and what the law at issue in this case regards as the life of an ‘unborn human being.’”
Over the past 49 years more than 63 million unborn babies have been murdered by abortion.
The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in its decision to uphold Mississippi’s 15 week abortion ban, according to its ruling in Hobbs v. Jackso Women’s Health Organization.
The 6-3 ruling was written by Associate Justice Samuel Alito, joined by Associate Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas. Thomas and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh filed concurring opinions in the decision. All five are Republican-appointed justices.
Chief Justice John Roberts also filed a concurring opinion.
Democrat-appointed Associate Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan all filed a dissenting opinion.
“With sorrow—for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection—we dissent," they wrote.
President Joe Biden, who professes to be a devout Catholic, did not join in the rejoicing of those millions of Americans who were elated over the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling.
"It's a sad day for the court and for the country," Biden said, speaking from the White House, calling for Congress to codify the right to an abortion.
"It was three justices named by one president, Donald Trump, who were the core of today's decision to upend the scales of justice and eliminate a fundamental right for women in this country. Make no mistake, this decision is a culmination of a deliberate effort over decades to upset the balance of our law," Biden said.
"It's a realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error of the Supreme Court in my view," he added.
"The court has done what it's never done before, expressly take away a constitutional right that is so fundamental to so many Americans that had already been recognized. The court's decision to do so will have real and immediate consequences," he said.
Mr. President there is no “fundamental right in this country” to murder unborn babies. It’s not a constitutional right.
When reporters asked former President Donald Trump about his part in this Supreme Court decision, Trump replied, “God did this. God did this.”
Biden was right about one thing. The court’s decision was the culmination of a deliberate effort over decades.
Amen! God answered 50 years of prayers!
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who also professes to be Catholic, called the ruling "such an insult, a slap in the face to women."
"There's no point in saying good morning, because it certainly is not one," she said. "This morning the radical Supreme Court is eviscerating women's rights and endangering their health and safety."
"Today the Republican-controlled courts achieve their dark, extreme goal of repealing a woman's right to make their own health decisions.”
Let me get Pelosi’s logic straight here. Women have the right to abort a living unborn human being but millions of Americans who refuse a COVID vaccination are subject to ridicule, firing, banned from public places and subject to dismissal from our military.
By overturning Roe v. Wade, abortion is not outlawed, but the laws governing it are now left up to individual states. This allows states to enact complete bans or any other law they see fit regulating abortion.
While abortion is still legal in Mississippi today (June 29), 15 years ago (2007) the state legislature passed what is known as a trigger law. This law will go into effect 10 days after the attorney general certifies the decision issued by the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
On June 27, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch certified Mississippi’s abortion ban. The trigger law goes into effect 10 days later, on July 7.
Under the law, abortion is banned, unless a pregnant person’s life is in danger or the pregnant person is a victim of rape and has reported the incident to law enforcement. Anyone who performs or attempts to perform an abortion will be charged with a felony punishable by a fine of up to $100,000, up to 10 years in prison, or both.
For the first time in almost 50 years the abortion issue is back in the hands of the people of Mississippi. We can vote on representatives and senators and hold them accountable on abortion— be ye for it or against it.
Mississippi’s new July 7 abortion law can be upheld, amended or completely changed— but the people of Mississippi now have a voice and a vote in the matter.
Almost eight weeks ago Justice Alito’s draft opinion of the Supreme Court’s now public vote was leaked.
Even though federal law prohibits such activity, crowds favoring abortion have protested and laid siege outside the homes of several Supreme Court justices. A man was arrested for the attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Crisis pregnancy centers and churches have been vandalized, including some arson damage.
One protester outside the Supreme Court building told Fox News, “Burn it down and start fresh.”
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., pledged to defy and protest the Supreme Court following its decision Friday overturning Roe v. Wade.
"You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said from the steps of the court. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies."
I would love to tell Representative Waters that there are already more than 63-million aborted babies in Heaven who didn’t have control of their bodies.
I’m satisfied that I can now cast my votes for those who will oppose abortion in Mississippi.
I’ll let God stay in control.