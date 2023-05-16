Itawamba Community College recognized its top scholars from departments and divisions as well as the All-Mississippi Academic Transfer and Workforce Teams, Hall of Fame and Mr. and Miss ICC during its Student Awards of Distinction ceremony on May 1.
Recipients included:
Aberdeen – Sofie Pitts, All-Mississippi Workforce Team; Eric Bryan, Computer Science Department;
Algoma – Claire Elizabeth Caldwell, Business Administration Division’s Economics Department;
Amory – Jacob Dillard, Forestry Technology; Kelly Barnett, Hall of Fame, Business and Marketing Technology; Reece Cantrell, Hall of Fame, History Department, Political Science Award;
Baldwyn – Jamecia Walker, Art Department; Terry Robinson, Emergency Medical Sciences; Kaitlynn Cunningham, Physical Therapist Assistant Technology; Alex Duthu, Sociology and Social Work Department, Social Science Division;
Batesville – Albert Martin, Automotive Technology;
Belden – Madison Martin, Business Administration Division, Wilburn Outstanding Officer; James Foley, Computer Programming Technology;
Blue Mountain – Lexi Elliott, Physical Therapist Assistant Technology;
Boaz, Ala. – Lydia Hitchcock, Psychology Department;
Brandon – Natalie Beyea, Radiologic Technology;
Brilliant, Ala. – Skylon Snipes, Academic Criminal Justice;
Bruce – Taylor White, Biology Department, McCormick Award of Distinction; Lori Leachman, Hall of Fame, Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship, Cutturini and Prochaska Service Award;
Columbus – Jeremiah Jethroe, Applied Math Department, Computer Science Division, Computer Engineering Department; Anna Hogan, Chemistry Department, Lucky Day Scholarship; Anna Gregory, Journalism Department; Ashleigh Williams, Respiratory Care Technology;
Corinth – Will Verdung, Health, Physical Education, Recreation Department;
Guntown – Aaron Barnett, All-Mississippi Workforce Team;
Fulton – Emma Logan, Communications Division, Jack Kent Cooke Semifinalist; Logan Robinson, Diesel Equipment Technology; Hayden Campbell, Hall of Fame; Kasey Homan, Janis Howell Nursing Excellence; Emma Grace Allen, Miss ICC, Hall of Fame;
Hatley – Addie Cobb, Jeanette Carr-Winkler Caring;
Houston – Morgan Young, Cutturini and Prochaska Service Award, Lucky Day Scholarship; Olivia Dean, English Department, Jennifer Rigby Officer of Distinction, Legacy Scholarship for Blue Mountain Christian University; Maurice Pickens, Mary Walden Professionalism in Nursing; Emily Christine Duncan, Occupational Therapy Assistant Technology;
Iuka – Robert Flynt, Mississippi Highway Patrol C.O.R.E. program;
Louisville – Katie Dana McCool, Diagnostic Medical Sonography Technology;
Mantachie – Emory Reinhard, Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship, Lyceum Scholar, English Department, Education Department, Hall of Fame, Public Speaking Department, Humanities/Social Science, Community College Oral Presentation First Place, All-Mississippi Academic Transfer Second Team, Jolene Hoots Service Award; Adrianne Stephens, Health Information Technology;
Marietta – Alex Hidalgo, Fine Arts Division;
Mooreville – Samantha Mills, Practical Nursing;
Nettleton – Kylie Leach, Earnest Ruth Agnew Spirit of Giving;
New Albany – Zach Mims, Accounting Department; Patrick Zyla, Industrial Maintenance Technology; Parker Formsma, Mathematics Division, Physics Department; Cheyenne Childers, Public Health Technology;
Pontotoc – Emily Moorman, All-Mississippi Academic Transfer Second Team, Order of the Golden Key, Beta Tau Sigma; Eli Harlow, Hall of Fame; Michael Franklin, Music Department; Kensley Nowicki, Natural Science Division; Nicole Baker, Paralegal Technology; Andrew Eubank, Welding and Cutting Technology;
Quitman – Laqwanna Thomas, Mississippi Highway Patrol C.O.R.E. program;
Randolph – Isaac Finley, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology;
Red Bay, Ala. – Lexi Tabbs, Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship, All-Mississippi Academic Transfer First Team, Hall of Fame, Order of the Golden Key, Distinguished Chapter Officer, Outstanding President, Upsilon Sigma Chapter;
Saltillo – Raven Blagg, All-Mississippi Academic Transfer Second Team; Chance Brewer, Modern Foreign Language Department; Matthew Sheffield, Computer Networking Technology; Campbell Dye, Health, Physical Education, Recreation Division; Alisha Robinson, Hospitality Management Technology; Austin Kellum, Precision Manufacturing and Machining Technology; Krystyna Burenok, Theatre Department;
Shannon – Madison Collins, Hall of Fame;
Smithville – Abigail Vann, Geography Department; Noah Jones, Hall of Fame, Associate Degree Nursing; Taylor Comer, Surgical Technology;
Starkville – Tykez Daniels, Mr. ICC;
Tupelo – Noah Jameson Barnes, Construction Management Technology; Elias Alsaadi, Delena Hukle Outstanding Member; Katelynn Reich, Early Childhood Education Technology; Jay Salters, Hall of Fame; Mae Young, Hall of Fame, Linda McEachern Outstanding Officer; Bo Springer, Larry Loden Associate Degree Nursing, Hall of Fame; Reese Trotter, Robotics and Automation Technology;
Vardaman – Emily Edmunson, Business Statistics Department; Cristina Guerrero, Criminal Justice Technology, Mississippi Highway Patrol C.O.R.E. program; and
Woodland – Auzie Myatt, Electrical Technology.
