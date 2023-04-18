Itawamba Community College has selected members of its Indian Delegation for 2023-24.
They include Fulton Campus – Jolie Bishop, Callie Beasley, Ally Thompson, all of Amory; Knox Waterer of Belden; Emma Horton of Caledonia; Mallory Ward of Columbus; Anna Claire Gant of Courtland; Allie Hamilton of Ecru; Dylan Quinn, Braxton Lovvorn, both of Fulton; Alivia Harris of Golden; Carmen Burkley of Hernando; Ben Moody, Mazzie Cooper, both of Mantachie; Jack Brown of Mathiston; Jordan Springer of Mooreville; Madalynn Minica of Nettleton; Rylie Ozbirn of New Albany; Emma Mask of Plantersville; Anna Beth Brown, Marlee Hoing, Ella Huey, Tanner McCord, Abi Grace Warren, all of Pontotoc; Landon Glover of Red Bay, Ala.; Olivia Crowder, Bailey Clark, of Saltillo; Lily Alexander of Smithville; Maly Mae Fitts of Thaxton; Jasmier Coleman of Tupelo; Braiden Holcombe of Vina, Ala.; and Aubrey Eaton of Woodland; and Tupelo Campus – Maggie Caldwell of Algoma; Andy Trollinger of Baldwyn; Ty Franklin of Blue Springs; Lucy Vaughn of Plantersville; Karson Mitchell, Brylee Vandiver, both of Pontotoc; Madison White, Tanner Owens, both of Saltillo; Anna Claire Hester, Paola Farias, Mariana Lazcano, all of Tupelo.
The Indian Delegation is a student recruiting team organized to serve as ambassadors for Itawamba Community College.
Sponsors are Michael Holloway, director of recruitment and orientation; Tyrani Key, Madison Haley and Hannah Moroney, all recruiters.
