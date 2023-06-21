Itawamba Community College has selected its 2023-24 Drum Majors, Color Guard and Indianette Dancers on the basis of recent auditions.
They include:
Drum Majors – Taylor Brown of Aberdeen, Ngum Gang of Hernando, Prisila Martinez of Houlka and Addison Clements of Pontotoc;
Indianette Dancers – Lillyan Madrid of Amory; Brandi Deloach of Caledonia; McKenzie Armstrong of Guntown; India Pittman of Houston; K’Lee Capps, Madalynn Minica, Arionna Morrow, all of Nettleton; Emma Mask of Plantersville; Marlee Hoing, Maggie Kimble, Riley Wardlaw, all of Pontotoc; Krystyna Burenok of Saltillo; Jasmier Coleman, Saja Darwish, Kelly Flores, all of Tupelo; and
Color Guard – Tristan Dancy of Aberdeen; Alona Finley of Algoma; Callie Beasley, Jolie Bishop, Cloey Tate, all of Amory; Delaina Gaskin of Bellefontaine; Allyson Speck, Caroline Speck, both of Ecru; Amiah Cavett of Golden; Katlyn Strickland of Greenwood Springs; Morissa Adams of Guntown; Emma Christian, Rylee Eaton of Mantachie; Cassidy Edwards, Taylor Sykes, both of Marietta; Callie Cobb, Emily Tackett, both of Mooreville; Meredith Ohler of New Albany; Lauren Lee of Olive Branch; Kelsey Pritchard of Oxford; Jadyn Brown, Carlos Deloera, Laken Harlow, Jaycie Kelly, Dorienne Lawrence, Asteric Whitt, all of Pontotoc; Kaylee Townsend of Saltillo; Tamera Garth of Smithville; Kylee Rafnson of Southaven; Mackenzie Sneed of Thaxton; Kendall Harrington of Toccopola; Henleigh Berry, Miriam Buchanan, Kaitlyn Fortson, Jayden Gray, Kaidence Jones, Zayda Patterson, all of Tupelo; Cole Freeman of Union; and Ryfucious Guy, Catherine Hattaway, both of Vernon, Ala.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.