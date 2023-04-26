Bro. Frank's message was in Judges 2: 7-17. The cross is more than just 2 pieces of wood.And the people served the Lord all the days of Joshua, and all the days of the elders that outlived Joshua, who had seen all the great works of the Lord, that he did for Israel.
Our fifth Sunday singing is April 30 next at 10:30 at the pavilion, if weather is good. We will have preaching and lunch and the Sunlighters singing.
My daughter -in-law Kim's mom, Brenda Owen, went to be with our Lord Sunday evening. Remember all her family in your prayers. She was a wonderful friend, and she will be missed so much. To know Brenda was to love her so much.
Dear God,
Thank you God for loving me and my family and friends.
God be with all the lost and sick all over the world. God watch over them all, keeping them all safe. Thank you God every thing you do for us all for always being with us.
God be with all the policeman, firemen, military, doctors, nurses , missionaries.
God be with Matthew and Josh as they do your work for you.
God be with Matthew and Allen as they travel to Mississippi, for Brenda’s funeral.
God thank you for sending our pastor Bro Frank and his family watch over them all.
God watch over our president and congress let them see they need to help our Nation get back to you God. If anyone in the White house isn't saved God let them see they need you in there hearts and lives.
God be with our kids and teachers at school and all the kids over the world keeping them all safe. Thank you for loving us all, I love you God so much.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
