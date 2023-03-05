A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Another Beautiful Lord's day to enjoy and praise our God.
Bro.Franks message was in Joshua 5 : 1-9 and first Peter.
The cross is more than 2 pieces of wood. Faith of a Mustard seed, live by Faith.
Brotherhood will be next Sunday at 7 a.m., come join the men for a blessing.
Jessie Jaggers was baptized today, so glad to have him in our church family. God is so good, He is always blessing us.
It was so good to see Linda and Shirley some of my church family.
Tiffany and boys came to see me Friday after school. Morgan came Saturday love all my babies.
Bro. Frank and Ciara came to see me Saturday morning. So glad to see them I'm so blessed to be loved. I miss being in God's house.
Our birthdays are B.J. Conner on March 4, Corey Holland and Jerry Garrison on March 5, Chris Thompson on March 7 happy birthday and God Bless these.
Dear God,
Thank you God for loving me so much and always with me all the time.
I love you God so much, my God is so awesome, do you know my God as your Savior.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grands.
God be with the kids ,teachers at school and keep them all safe from all harm.
God watch our doctors nurses , firemen, military, missionaries, all the lost, sick , homeless. God.
God be with Matthew and Josh, as they tell the lost about you and your love God.
God watch over all my family and friends and keep them all safe.
God guide us in the things you would have us to.
God forgive me all my sins, help me to do more for you.
God be with Bro. Franks and family, Watch over them and the things they need. Thank you God for sending them to us .
God be with our president and congress let them see they need your help to help our Nation. God guide them to do your will for your people.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
