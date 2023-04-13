A cool but Beautiful Easter day. God is Alive! He has risen.
Bro. Franks message was in John 20: 16-21 “Jesus saith unto her, ‘Mary,’ She turned herself, and saith unto him Rabboni, which is to say, Master. Jesus saith unto her, Touch me not, for I am not yet ascended to my Father: but go to my brethren, and say them, I ascend unto my Father and your Father, and to my God and your God.”
What does the empty tomb mean?
Dear God,
Thank you for loving me and my family.
Thank you for an awesome Easter day. All my family wasn't here some of them were sick, but I know you will make them well soon. I'm so blessed to have family and friends that love me.
Thank you for my Salvation and my kids and grands and family and friends.
Be with us this coming week and keep us all safe .
God be with the doctors, nurses, police officers, firemen, military, missionaries keep them safe.
God be with our Matthew and Josh that are doing your work telling everyone about our God what he can do for us and keeping us safe.
God be with the ones that are sick, lost of the world, the ones that have lost love ones just put your arms around them all.
God be with our Nation, help our president to see he and congress need you in there lives. If any of them don't know you as there Lord and Savior, let them see that we are One Nation under God.
I love you God help me to do your will, and them see Jesus in me. God forgive me for things, that I have not done. Help me be the Christian I need to be.
God send us a Christian president, God Bless our Nation.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
