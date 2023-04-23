Bro. Frank's message was in I Corinthians 13:13 And now abideth faith, hope charity, these three, but the greatest of these is charity.
Christy Holland is in the hospital, prayers for her and Corey. Lisa Wilder isn't feeling too good either. Prayers for her and the family.
Linda and Frank Clayton have a anniversary on April 24, happy anniversary and God Bless.
I watched Thaxton Baptist Church Bro. Michael was preaching in Luke 13:1-9.
Dear God,
Thank you God for loving me so much and all my family and friends.
Thank you God for my church family, I miss being at church with them all. I'm praying for my strength to get better, where I can go back to church soon. God be with all the sick and shut ins, help them all to be well soon.
Thank you for my salvation and my kids and grands and all my friends.
God let the lost see they need you in there hearts and lives.
Let our president and congress see they need your help to get our Nation back to you God.
God be with all the ones that keep us safe, our doctors, nurses, police officers , firemen, military ,missionaries, God keep them all safe and watch over them all.
God be with our Matthew and Josh as they tell your people about your amazing love and care.
God be with Bro. Frank and family watch over them and keep them safe, and what they may need.
God forgive me all wrong things I have done, help me to do your will and let people see you in me.
You are always by my side and loving me all the time., helping me get threw all I have been threw, God you are rock and my Savior. I love you God so much, thank you for loving me all time.
God send us a Christian president that we need that loves your people God. Help our Nation to be one Nation under God again.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
