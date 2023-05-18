A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Hope all the Mothers had a great day, I did. Brother hood made breakfast for the ladies today, they said it was so good.
Bro. Franks message was in Luke 2:7 and Luke 1: 1-20, our precious Lord was born.
And she brought forth her first born son and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger because there was no room for them in the inn.
People still don't have room for our Lord in there lives.
Graduation at North Pontotoc will be this coming Friday night May 19, at 8 p.m. God Bless all the kids, God be with them all and guide them all in the way they need to go.
Dear God,
Thank you God for loving us all so much, taking care of us all the time.
God be with the ones that have lost their mothers, just keep your arms around us all.
I'm so blessed that I have my kids and family and friends that love me so much.
God be with the lost of the world that doesn't know you as their Savior and Lord.
Guide us all each day to do your will, you love us all so much.
Thank you God for saving my soul and giving me enteral life with you God. Thank you God for saving my kids and grands. Guide them each day.
Watch over the doctors, nurses, police, military, missionaries firemen and keep them all safe from all harm.
God be with our Matthew and Josh as they are telling your people about your love and your saving grace for the world.
God be with our president and congress let them see they need to help our Nation, let them see they need you as their Savior and Lord if they don't know you.
God be with all our sick and shut ins that need your loving arms around them all. I love you God so much, help me to do your will each day and let people see Jesus in me.
God watch over my kids and grands each day.
Thank you God for my church family and friends and sending Bro. Frank and family to us. Guide him to lead your people each day.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
