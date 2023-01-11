Reader advisory: The following column about love and loss is not for the faint-hearted…
Columns are where you find them...
Let me tell you a true tale of love and loss that played out in our back yard one evening not so long ago...
A pair of fierce but beautiful eyes look out from the shadow under the grill in the back yard behind the house.
The eyes follow every movement of the two squirrels bounding around in the open area of the yard.
The eyes belong to my cat. She is an intelligent killer. She watches the patterns made by the two squirrels, evaluating each as a potential victim.
If she could put her thoughts into human words, they might be: "The farther one is too far away to attack. It's too close to the tree. I could never reach it in time. The other one is a step too far from the tree. I might be able to kill it today."
The two squirrels are a mated pair. I have seen them play together in the back yard for months. The mutual attraction is evolution's way of giving both male and female the best possible chance to get their genes into the next generation.
In nature, nothing else matters.
Back in the shadows, the cat is still as a stone. The ambush is seconds away from being triggered. And then the thigh muscles in the powerful hind legs begin to twitch. The closer squirrel is almost close enough.
It's almost time.
The squirrel may have smelled the cat. If so, it ignored the scent, the danger signal overridden by the desire to feed on the seeds which have fallen from the bird feeder which swings from the tree branch overhead.
Suddenly the second squirrel stops. Its mind has switched over to flight mode, for it has seen what the first squirrel hasn't. The second squirrel sees the attack coming from under the grill, the cat streaking noiselessly across open ground. It seizes the closer squirrel by the throat in powerful jaws.
There is a brief second when a pain message jumps from the squirrel's neck to its brain as the cat's jaws clamp down.
Now, at last, all the switches in the squirrel's brain have flipped over. Switched off are all thoughts of food. Switched on is the terror of a vicious attack.
The squirrel's primitive brain clicks over to the last-ditch defense tactic: panic and headlong flight. But it is held in a death grip, unable to move.
In the last seconds of its life, it cries piteously. Shock and trauma close down its central nervous system, and the squirrel dies quickly.
The cat wastes no time as it starts to feed, snout plunging into the warm carcass.
From the safety of the tree, the dead squirrel's mate barks, its tail flipping wildly. It doesn't know what else to do. Nothing in its learned experience can help; and nothing in its instinctive repertoire works.
The cat finishes feeding and leaves, the carcass lying on the ground in the late afternoon shadows.
Long after the cat is gone, the remaining squirrel sits in the tree, stunned. It has just lost its mate. They had played together for hours at a time, foraged for nuts and seed, cheated death together as they leaped through the treetops hundreds of times.
The squirrel does not know what to do.
Its mate is gone, its body dismembered. It experiences feelings that are new: despair and loneliness. Squirrels are social animals. They need the companionship of their own kind. They feel a deadly unease when alone.
And as the sun goes down, the squirrel experiences a new feeling.
If it could speak, it would sum up the feeling in one word: Grief.
