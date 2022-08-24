Today, my friends, let us discuss the dog as an exercise device.
Man's best friend helps his master in many ways. Those ways include health benefits. A dog is useful to such anaerobic weightlifting exercises such as curls, squats, deadlifts and military presses.
Of course, so is a wife, but that's another column.
Ah, I can hear you thinking already: Who in his right mind would work out hoisting a hound?
Pumping iron, for sure, but pumping pooch?
I know a man who used to get a regular early-morning workout with his four-footed "potnah." Of course there are some who say the man often isn't in his right mind, so he shall remain nameless.
But if you were at the right place at say 5:30 a.m. or so on Monday through Friday, you'd see this middle-aged man step out of his house and start walking down the driveway to get the morning paper.
After a few steps, you'd probably see a medium-sized dog dash after him, circle in front of him, stop and look up with pleading eyes, body trembling with excitement, tail fanning the air. There's no doubt what this dog wanted.
He wanted to go airborne.
The man would squat down on the balls of his feet, back straight, and in one fluid motion hoist the 60 lb. dog to his shoulder. He'd straightens up, then continue the 30 yards or so to the paper box.
On the way, the man probably gave silent thanks that his son, who gave him the then-puppy as a Christmas present several years ago, didn't bring him a St. Bernard.
The dog's tongue lolled out, eyes aglow with delight. There's no wiggling now. Tucked securely against the man, hindquarters resting in the crook of the man's arm and forearm, he's obviously enjoying the view from six feet or so off the ground. It's about 4 1/2 ft. closer to heaven than he usually gets. Who knows what goes through a dog's mind? To him, it may be heaven.
The man reached the paperbox, pulled out the paper with his free hand, transferred it to the other hand, then squatted down, keeping his back straight. Four eyes peer into the paper box to make sure there's nothing else hidden there, like a bill or a cat.
He straightened back up, and then, still with the dog over his shoulder, walked back to the house. When he got there, if he was feeling especially frisky, he'd do a sort of shuffle and stutter-step, a clumsy version of buck-dancing.
He'd squat down, carefully placing the dog down, stand back up, and still holding the newspaper, go into the house. The coffee he had started for he and his wife before leaving the house was now ready.
The dog, meanwhile, dashed off, looking for his pal the cat. If he found him, the cat got the scenic tour. The dog carefully picked up the cat by the scruff of the neck. Holding him carefully in large jaws as a lion does its cub, the dog then carried the cat all over the property.
He was working up an appetite for the day's first bag of dog food, which soon appeared in his bowl. The man fed him before he fixes breakfast.
It's strange -- in conventional lore, the dog fetches the paper to pleasure his master. Here, in this early morning vignette, the man fetched the dog to pleasure the dog and fetch his own newspaper.
Well, no one who knows the man ever said he was conventional about a lot of things.
I'm not going to say who this man is.
You might think it's ridiculous to see a grown man carting around a dog nearly one-third his size at 6 a.m. And carrying a newspaper to boot.
Well, if you think it's dumb, don't speak too loudly. You never know who's listening.
You might hurt the man's feelings.
And my dog’s.
