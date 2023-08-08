PONOTOC - In Tuesday’s primary election the Republican primary for Pontotoc County offices featured eight contested races and eight uncontested races. The only county race in the Democrat primary was for Fifth District Supervisor and Democrat candidate Donald Fitzpatrick was unopposed in that primary.
In the race for Pontotoc County Sheriff, Republican primary voting resulted in a victory for incumbent sheriff Leo Mask over two opponents. Unofficial results showed Mask with 5,476 votes, Chad Mills with 1,318 votes and Jay Allen with 1,057. Mask will face independent candidate Jim Littlejohn in the November general election.
In the race for West Side Justice Court Judge, Republican incumbent Scottie Harrison won re-election over opponent Jeff Washington. Unofficial results showed Harrison with 2,503 votes and Washington with 1,743 votes. Harrison has no general election opponent.
Voting in the Republican primary for East Side Constable resulted in a victory for incumbent Neal Davis over challengers Tommy Corbin and Jody Goodwin. Unofficial results showed Davis with 2,080, Corbin with 992 votes and Goodwin with 436 votes. Davis will face independent candidate Sonny Williams in November.
In the Republican primary for West Side Constable, incumbent L.D. Gillespie won re-election over opponent Jeff Russell. Unofficial results showed Gillespie with 3,644 votes and Russell with 559 votes. Gillespie does not have a general election challenger.
The Republican primary for First District Supervisor resulted in a runoff between candidates Mark McCord and Benny Moorman, who outdistanced fellow opponents Trent Coker and Clay Foster. Unofficial results showed McCord with 728 votes and Moorman with 704 votes followed by Coker with 136 votes and Foster with 59.
In the Republican primary for Third District Supervisor, results showed a runoff between incumbent Brad Ward and Gary Lynn Washington. Unofficial results showed Ward with 769 votes, followed by Washington with 704 votes and Ryan Winter with 349 votes.
In the race for Fifth District Supervisor, Republican primary results show a runoff between Ted McVay and Randy Ray, who led voting over Johnny Taylor, James Collins and Richard White. Unofficial results showed McVay with 699 votes, Ray with 573 votes, Taylor with 127, Collins with 126 and White with 75 votes.
In the Republican primary for County Surveyor, voting results showed incumbent Jimmy Caldwell winning re-election over David Sharp. Unofficial results showed Caldwell with 5,401 votes and Sharp with 1,940 votes. Caldwell does not have a general election challenger in November.
Eight Pontotoc County Republican candidates were unopposed in Tuesday’s primary and they face no Democrat challengers in November’s general election. Those candidates included: incumbent County Attorney Mac McAuley; incumbent Chancery Clerk Ricky Ferguson; incumbent Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki; incumbent Coroner Kim Bedford; incumbent Tax Assessor/Collector Van McWhirter; incumbent East Side Justice Court Judge David Hall; incumbent Second District Supervisor Mike McGregor; incumbent Fourth District Supervisor Ernie Wright.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.