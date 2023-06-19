Arraignments were recently held in Pontotoc County Circuit Court for defendants who were indicted during the May 2023 grand jury session.
Defendants arraigned and their charge(s) included:
-Kayla Lynn Chunn, possession meth;
-James Audie Bishop, possession of meth;
-Melvin Lenard Westmoreland, DUI fourth-other substance;
-Cody Allen Clayton, two counts possession meth;
-Lazente Dondreze Wallace, conspiracy-false pretense;
-Jaartavious O'brien Boles, aggravated domestic violence;
-Frankie Roger Neely, aggravated trafficking cocaine (habitual); felon with weapon;
-Kentarius Devon Morrow, felony fleeing;
-Cornelius Tyshown Simmons, possession meth;
-Connie Joe Mayes Barnes, two counts child endangerment;
-Alex Gomez Guzman, DUI 3rd;
-Daevyan Coitaevious Lathan, three counts sexual battery;
-Nitinkumar Sureshabhai Patel, two causes: trafficking schedule I controlled substance; destruction of evidence, conspiracy to tamper with evidence; sale of schedule I C.S.;
-Ankit Jayantibhai Patel, possession of schedule I controlled substance; destruction of evidence; tampering with evidence;
-Tammy Cobb, possession meth, enhanced by gun;
-Brandan Ray Williams, possession meth with intent;
-Bradley Keith Jeter, two causes: trafficking meth; felony fleeing;
-Justin Brian Cossey, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
-Thomas Lee Wardlow, aggravated domestic violence;
-Billy Charles Doss, possession meth;
-James Randal Chunn, Jr., possession meth;
-Carl Lee Dobbs, Sr., grand larceny (habitual); attempted;
-Chlesey Rachelle Payne, three counts kidnapping;
-Austin price Payne, three counts kidnapping;
-Jeffrey Wade Lahey, possession meth;
-Tory Sepator Berry, possession marijuana with intent-enhanced;
-Bobby Jermaine Chandler, four counts sexual battery; two counts foundling;
-Kristen Paige Ellis, child endangerment (tested positive);
-Kevin Williams, two causes: burglary of vehicle; malicious mischief;
-Chuck D. Terry, burglary of building;
-Michael Chad Nichols, malicious mischief;
-Joanna Marie Michielsen, child endangerment (tested positive);
-Jonie L. James, child endangerment (tased positive);
-Ray Charles Thompson, trafficking meth;
-Kimberly R. Jones, embezzlement; six counts obtaining identifying information for fraudulent purposes;
-Bradley Keith Neal, malicious mischief;
-Adam Hughes Stewart, DUI 4th;
-Christopher Wallace, embezzlement under contract, rental;
-Adam Mooneyhan, possession meth;
-Kelvin Keith Miles, felon with a weapon;
-Alphonso Kenbribyus Ray, possession weapon by felon;
-William James Ard, possession meth;
-Diana Cruz, identity theft;
-Greg D. Watkins, DUI 4th;
-James Thomas Sparks, DUI 4th;
-Jeffery Rydell Brown, false pretense;
-Samson King Poutoa, felon with weapon;
-Anthony D. Holloway, aggravated assault with weapon;
-James David Edwards, possession meth;
-Shelby Nicole Pugh, possession meth;
-Benjamin Thomas Cobb, possession meth;
-Opal M. Manning, child endangerment-test positive for marijuana;
-Al Jaami Rashaad Badie, aggravated domestic; two counts aggravated assault; burglary B&E; possession of weapon;
-Blake Jene Megges, two causes: possession hydrocodone;
-Deante Trevaun Gammons, trafficking marijuana; possession oxycodone; three counts child endangerment; trafficking eutylone; felon with weapon;
-Robert Dwight Pulliam, possession marijuana;
-Kevin Reece Grisham, possession meth;
-Reginald Ronsea Rainey, possession meth;
-Clara Lynn Kimble, possession meth;
-Ester Davis, Jr., felon with weapon;
-Dajerious Demond Scott, possession marijuana;
-Jacob Paul Rajacich, possession THC;
-Ernesto Gutierrez,possesson meth;
-Kelsey Lamar Jefferson, Jr., possess meth; possession marijuana with intent; enhanced by gun;
-Kirsten Makayla Leshay Hall, possession meth;
-Jimmy Cobb, possession meth with intent, gun enhancement;
-Gene Paniagua, DUI 4th;
-Skyler Lee Hutson, two counts aggravated assault;
-Lenny Weaver, possession meth;
-Kenneth Wayne Moody, DUI 4th;
-Joel Rivera, possession meth;
-Shirley Lean Turner, burglary of dwelling-larceny;
-Marshall Lee Brodzinski, burglars of building;
-Jordan Holland, burglary of dwelling; arson of a home; arson of auto.
