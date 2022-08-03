I have been accused of having OCD tendencies. I disagree, this is not OCD it is just simply, I like to have a place for everything and everything in its place.
For example, I am not the only person who has a kitchen organized with skillets, pots, cooking utensils, spices, place settings, glasses, etc. in a certain location so I can put my hands on what I need without having to think of where something will be.
When unloading the dishwasher, everyone will put all the dishes back where it came from. We don’t just put them in the cabinets willie nillie.
That is the same with my pottery studio. Tools are at each work station that I will need whether I am throwing on the wheel, hand building or glazing.
I also have stations where I put pieces that are drying and the ones that are ready to glaze and the glazed pieces.
It would be anarchy if pieces were just stuck on a shelf without any organization.
That is not OCD, it is just organization.
When doing laundry, I am not the only one who separates my clothing, but after talking to some in the office last week, I do seem to be one of the few that when I think about doing laundry, it is not finished if it is not folded or hung on hangers and put where it belongs. This is not OCD, that is simply completing the task.
I do have routines that I follow each day as I am getting dressed. That is not OCD, it is making sure I don’t forget something and getting in the car and remembering I forgot to take medicine and go back in the house. Without my routine, I would go back into the house multi times before getting out of the driveway. This is just a waste of time, so a routine helps keep me on track.
I go back to laundry, if everything was not folded and put in its proper place, it would mess up my routine if I had to go look for it.
That would throw my entire day off if I can’t follow my routine when I get out of bed, but that’s not OCD.
When I finish my day, I have a routine as well. I have to admit it hit me that I possibly could be a little OCD when I put my shoes into my shoe organizer and put the right shoe in the left pocket and the left shoe in the right pocket.
I almost shut the closet door, but couldn’t leave the shoes that way. I had to put the shoes in their proper pocket.
It is not like I put the shoes on while they are in the pocket, but that really bothered me that the shoes were in the wrong pockets. That might be a little OCD.
All of my like-minded people out there, it is OK to be a little OCD when it makes your life easier and helps you to not forget to do something with your morning or evening routines.
That is not really OCD and certainly is nothing that needs any correcting.
All those who live in chaos with clothes in baskets, things put in places that they can’t remember where they put them, does not have a morning or evening routine and forget something and go back into the house multiple times before they get out the driveway or just simply don’t get something done, wishes they had a routine or if you want to call it a little OCD.
If you get anything from this, get a routine, complete task, put things in their proper place and you will not waste time and your life will become easier.
Call me OCD if you want.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.