Registration for classes for the 2023 fall semester at Itawamba Community College is continuing. The last day to add traditional full-term day/night and first eight-week classes is Aug. 18; eLearning first eight-week classes, Aug. 22; and eLearning full-term classes, Aug. 25.
Financial aid is available as well as scholarships for adult learners. In addition, students may qualify for free tuition for several short-term career pathway programs, which are taught at the ICC Belden Center.
Academic, career education, eLearning (online) and workforce opportunities are available in an extensive schedule.
Itawamba Community College has scheduled several pathways classes to begin in September at the Belden Center (3200 Adams Farm Rd.).
They include Food Management Certification, Sept. 11-Oct. 6, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. p.m.; Introduction to Welding and Cutting, Sept. 12-Oct. 12, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.; Small Engine Repair Technician, Sept. 12-Nov. 2, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.; and Electrician Assistant, Sept. 12-Oct. 12, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9p.m.
Food Management Certification includes the essential skills needed to thrive in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Students will experience training opportunities including ServSafe® Food Manager Certification, ServSafe® Alcohol Certification, menu planning preparation, assist/participate in execution of catered events, résumé/interview skills and front- and back-of-the-house operations.
Introduction to Welding and Cutting is designed to give students entry-level skills and to prepare them to do basic GMAW and SMAW welding jobs that some industries and small businesses require.
Small Engine Repair Technician enables students to prepare for a career as they develop small engine repair skills, and upon completion, they will be equipped for an entry-level technician position at an existing small engine repair business or to open their own related business.
Electrician Assistant provides the foundational knowledge of basic math and basic safety rules; the use of hand, measuring and power tools; basic electricity and residential writing. Students can also prepare for entry-level jobs in industry or private businesses.
For more information about all classes or to register, call (662) 407-1537 or email pathways@iccms.edu.
