It is tomato growing time in Pontotoc County! We have finally reached the point where our favorite summer produce will likely not be harmed by cold weather.
In most of north Mississippi, the recommended planting date for many warm season vegetables is April 28th. We now have the greenlight to begin planting tomatoes allowing us to enjoy a homegrown tomato in July.
Choosing a preferred tomato variety can be confusing for gardeners. There are literally thousands tomato types. Gardeners should consider growth habit, fruit type, and disease resistance when picking tomato plants.
This column will shed light on this topic by describing each of these criteria. The sources are the Clemson University Extension Service factsheet “Tomato” and The North Carolina State University Extension Service publication “Selecting the Best Tomato Varieties for Your Garden.” The MSU Extension publication “Variety Recommendations for Mississippi Vegetable Gardens” was also referenced.
Growth Habit
Determinant and indeterminant are the terms used to describe the two growth habits exhibited by tomatoes.
Determinant varieties will grow to a predetermined height and stop. The plants produce flowers and fruit during a limited period of time. This results in a large number of tomatoes that will ripen at once. This characteristic could be favored by gardeners that grow tomatoes for farmers markets or are interested in home canning. Determinate tomatoes can be supported using relatively small tomato cages. Examples of determinate varieties include Celebrity, Mountain Fresh, Mountain Gem, Primo Red, and Red Deuce.
Indeterminant varieties continue to add stem and leaf growth throughout the growing season. These varieties can grow to heights of ten to twelve feet. Indeterminant plants produce consistently if properly cared for. They are perfect for gardeners who prefer the tomato harvest to be spread out during the summer. A more substantial support system is required. This can include tomato stakes, metal fence posts, or concrete wire. Examples of indeterminant varieties include Better Boy, Big Beef, Early Girl, Rutgers, and Park’s Whopper.
Fruit Type
The purpose of growing tomatoes is to produce delicious tasting fruit. The categories of fruit types include cherry, beefsteak, and Roma.
Cherry tomato plants produce small bite size fruit that are perfect for salads, as a garnish, or to eat straight off the vine. These plants are great for beginning gardeners that have limited gardening space. Examples of cherry tomatoes include Super Sweet 100, Black Cherry, and Sungolds.
Beefsteak varieties produce fruit suited for a flavorful and juicy tomato sandwich. They produce tomatoes that can range from eight to ten ounces in weight. Examples of beefsteak varieties include Amelia, Big Beef, Better Boy, Celebrity, Mountain Fresh, Mountain Gem, Primo Red, Red Deuce Early Girl Rutgers, and others.
Roma tomatoes are good ingredients for various dishes including sauces and salsa. They have less water content, fewer seeds, and more flesh. Common varieties include San Marzano, Mariana, and Grandero.
Disease Resistance
Tomato hybrids have been developed to have resistance to common diseases. It is important to choose plants that have a level of disease protection. There are several varieties that have resistance to Fusarium wilt, root-knot nematodes, and Verticillium wilt. The diseases that plants are resistant to are listed on seed and plant labels through a system of code letters. For example, the disease resistance of Celebrity tomatoes includes AS, F, N, ToMV, V. The following is a list of common diseases and their corresponding codes.
Alternaria stem canker - AS
Fusarium Wilt – F
Grey Leaf Spot - GLS
Root-knot nematode – N
Tobacco Mosaic Virus - TMV
Tomato spotted wilt virus - TSWV
Tomato Mosaic Virus – ToMV
Verticillium wilt - V
Growing tomatoes can be an enjoyable challenge. Finding a suitable variety will help increase your odds for success. If you would like to learn more about growing tomatoes, call the MSU Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
