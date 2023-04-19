Could a ten year old invent the next uber? Find out at the Ivy Greene Academy Children’s Business Fair in Pontotoc, showcasing children’s entrepreneurial genius!
On April 29 from 9-12, the third annual Ivy Greene Academy Children’s Business Fair will host 30 young entrepreneurs at the Tanglefoot Trailhead First Choice Pavilion. This event is FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
Children create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace. The children are responsible for the setup, sales, and interacting with customers, and any parent seen selling to the customer or promoting the child’s product will result in disqualification from the competition.
This event is sponsored by Ivy Greene Academy, Acton Academy, the Acton Next Great Adventure, and the generous support of our donors and volunteers, who all believe that principled entrepreneurs are heroes and role models for the next generation.
Whether an entrepreneur is famous, like Elon Musk or Oprah Winfrey, or one of the thousands of unsung business owners across this country, these entrepreneurs are the people who make sacrifices to innovate, create jobs, and serve their communities.
“Today’s youth are tomorrow’s business innovators and leaders. The Children’s Business Fair gives students the opportunity to spread their entrepreneurial wings and get a head start on promising business careers,” said Jeff Sandefer, founder of the Acton School of Business, one of the sponsors of the fair.
Cash prizes of $50 will be awarded in each of the four age groups (6-7, 8-10, 11-12, and 13- 14) for “Most Business Potential,” “Most Creative Idea,” and “Most Impressive Presentation.”
For more information, please contact Donna Akers at 662-419-3014 or donnapetersonakers@gmail.com.
