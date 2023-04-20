Top vote getter Jay Hughes advanced to the May 11 runoff in today’s (Thursday, April 20) election for a new Ward One alderman on the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen, but Hughes' opponent will be decided by the eligibility of 11 uncounted affidavit votes and possibly two absentee ballots.
Candidates in the running to oppose Hughes in the May 11 runoff include Rosalind Key, Monica Lindsey and Jeremy Hall.
Jay Hughes led the race with 96 votes, followed by Rosalind Key with 52 votes; Monica Lindsey with 49 votes; Jeremy Hall with 43 votes; Janice Keys with 33 votes; Willie Johnson with 6 votes; and Timothy “Raymon” Boone with 4 votes.
A total of 283 votes were cast in Thursday’s election. Pontotoc’s Ward One has approximately 950 registered voters.
In addition to the 11 affidavit ballots, two absentee ballots may still prove to be eligible to be counted in Thursday’s election.
Pontotoc City Clerk Jessica McLevain said, “We sent out two absentee ballots which have not been mailed back as of today (Thursday). If they come in postmarked by Thursday, April 20, they may be counted provided they arrive by the deadline, which is April 26 or 27. We’re checking on that deadline.”
As for the 11 affidavit ballots, those votes will be counted if indeed they were cast by voters who are proven to be certified registered voters of Ward One.
“The three Pontotoc City Election Commissioners may get those affidavits checked on the voter rolls tomorrow (Friday), or no later than next Tuesday (April 25),” McLevain said.
The May 11 runoff will be held at the Pontotoc Community House.
