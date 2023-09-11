These days it seems that every time my cell phone dings it’s a news story about another singer/songwriter/musician that I love having died.
Mississippi’s native son Jimmy Buffett died last week of a rare skin cancer.
After learning of his illness I bet you a dollar that Buffett either wrote, or was writing, a song about the irony of a beach loving, sunshine drenched son ofa, son of a sailor dying of skin cancer.
Buffett might have even said it was fitting— only at the age of 76, it was a good decade or two too early for those who loved to be entertained by him.
My sophomore year at Ole Miss a bunch of us Pontotoc guys had an intramural flag football team. The name of our team was “AIA.”
Our team was named after Buffett’s 1975 LP that was Buffett’s first Top 40 album. The song “Door Number Three” was great, but “A Pirate Looks at Forty” was my favorite. The album is named for Florida State Road A1A that runs mostly along the Atlantic Ocean and is the main road through most oceanfront towns.
Along with millions of other folks I loved Buffet’s songs and his attitudes and latitude on life. But it wasn’t until the day after he had passed that I learned from a friend that Buffett had almost been killed three earlier times in his life during bizarre circumstances (seemingly fitting for song writing material).
It’s told that one time Buffett awoke on a boat or a dingy all alone miles out in the ocean with no means of finding the direction of land. Allegedly a boat of drug smugglers came upon Buffett. They refused to lead him to land, but assisted him enough that he found his way to safety.
Buffett, who was an airplane pilot, averted tragedy a second time while he was landing his seaplane. As he was landing the plane it hit a large rogue wave which flipped the plane. Buffett escaped serious injury.
And in 1996 Buffett was flying his plane (named Hemisphere Dancer) over Jamaica and his passengers included U2 singer Bono, who was accompanied by his wife and children. Jamaican authorities mistook the aircraft for drug smugglers and began firing at the airplane. Luckily they were bad shots.
That experience inspired Buffett to write a song titled 'Jamaica Mistaica’
I knew that Buffett had studied journalism at the University of Southern Mississippi but I was surprised to just learn that he graduated.
After Buffett passed away I read some comments attibuted to Reed Guice, who was Buffett’s fraternity brother at Southern.
“Although Jimmy spent most weekends playing bars in New Orleans, he made an ‘A’ plus on everything,” Guice said. “I called him the ‘Whiz Kid.’ He was a kind soul, a kind man and that’s the most important thing you can say about anybody.”
Buffett was only 76 years old. Over the past 45 years he parlayed his love for music and entertaining into his “Margarittaville” enterprises, which included restaurants, hotels and casinos.
Forbes said Buffett ranked No. 18 among the Richest Celebrities of All Time with a net worth of $1-billion.
I say that Buffett was a lot richer than that.
That’s because Buffett mostly got to do all the things he loved doing, which included singing, songwriting, entertaining, partying, flying around in his planes, sailing around on his boats, and enjoying the company of a lot of great musicians like Mac McAnally, another Mississippi treasure. For years McAnally has been the leader of Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band.
Buffett had the love of his wife, Jane; daughters Savannah and Sarah, son Cameron, and grandchildren.
Buffett entertained millions of his fans, who were known as “parrot heads.” He gave a lot of his money to charity.
Best of all Buffett got to tell stories. He was great at storytelling, which he loved to do by talking, singing or writing books.
He was one of six authors to have topped both the New York Times fiction and non-fiction best sellers lists. A couple of the others were named Steinbeck and Hemingway, but they didn’t have loving parrot heads.
Buffett’s heart was bigger than his talent and both of those were exceeded by his passion. He was passionate about anything he did, whether he succeeded or failed. He really wasn’t the “laid-back” guy that many of his songs portrayed.
Buffett knew that most of the important things in life couldn’t be bought.
In his song “Migration” Buffett sang, “that’s why it’s still a mystery to me, why some people live like they do, so many nice things happening out there, never even seen the clues.”
If you think of Buffett, you smile. If you hear one of his songs someone will usually say “turn it up” and everyone starts singing along.
You know most of them by heart. His heart, smile, songs and passion, those are Buffett’s legacies. We should all be so blessed.
Buffett lived much of his life in a song and long as we keep singing them, he’ll never ever really be gone.
