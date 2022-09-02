I was hurriedly getting dressed for work Wednesday (August 31) morning when I got a heartbreaking text message telling me that Jimmy Wilder had died during the night at his home in Pontotoc.
Jimmy had turned only 65 years old back on March 19 and I was shocked by the news.
Just a couple of days ago I had honked my car horn at Jimmy who was getting his mail from the road at his Wilder Fitness Equipment manufacturing business on Highway 6 east here in Pontotoc.
Jimmy and I had talked several times over these past eight weeks regarding the loss of our mutual lifelong friend Shan Weatherly, who passed away June, 18, 2022. Jimmy and Shan grew up literally across the street from one another on Warren Street in Pontotoc. Jimmy’s mom Dot Wilder and Shan’s mom Edith Weatherly were the best of friends. Jimmy’s younger brother Johnny was also best of friends with Shan.
Shan had a basketball goal on the edge of the street and we played a lot of basketball games throughout our teenage years. More than 20 of us friends also played a lot of touch football games outside the Pontotoc Community House on Sundays.
To me it was the best of times.
Jimmy is survived by his sister Dixie Tutor, his brother Johnny, his brother-in-law Richard Stephens and nieces and nephews, including Stephanie, Hannah, Stephen, Kasey, Clara, John Richard and Collin, as well as Myra.
He was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Dorothy Wilder and his baby sister, Rosie Wilder Stephens.
Jimmy loved sports, especially football and track. But it was Jimmy’s running speed that made him an elite athlete at playing quarterback and wide receiver.
But Jimmy’s speed shined the brightest on the track. He had few peers when running the 100 and 220 yard dashes as well as the 440.
Jimmy was graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1976. Back in those days the only high schools with running tracks included Tupelo, Aberdeen and Oxford. Tupelo hosted the Journal Relays and Aberdeen hosted the Bulldog Relays each year.
The North Half track championship was held each year in Greenwood and the state track championships were run in Jackson.
Suffice it to say that if you beat Jimmy Wilder in the 100 or 220 yard dashes you probably finished first a lot of times.
“It was Jimmy’s speed that set him apart on the football field and the track,” said Tommy Morton, Wilder’s high school football and track coach. “But Jimmy was friends with his teammates and competitors because of his personality and his ability to be a friend. He loved other folks.”
After finishing college Jimmy founded Wilder Fitness Equipment. His playing days were behind him but it was Jimmy’s work ethic and personality that helped make Wilder Fitness one of the nation’s leading manufacturer of premium fitness equipment.
“Jimmy competed for a couple of years in body building competitions and some folks made light of that,” remembered Coach Morton, who remained a lifelong friend of Jimmy. “But Jimmy was one of the first in the country to understand and promote the importance of body building and weight training to athletes in all sports. He took that knowledge and experience and got a leg up on everybody else and built one of the most successful fitness equipment companies in the world.”
“He made new friends all across the country but he never forgot his old friends,” Morton stressed. “And all the days of his life he never turned down someone who needed help. And he didn’t do it for recognition. He did it to help others.”
Jimmy’s nephew, John Richard Stephens, has worked closely with his uncle since 2010. He echoed Coach Morton’s praise of his uncle’s generosity.
“Jimmy saw something good in everybody and he would always help someone in need,” Stephens said. “If somebody needed some money he would make up something for them to do, just so he could help them out. He took more than one chance on some folks and there were times when that confidence paid off.”
“If I ever have a son I hope he will be like Jimmy,” Stephens said. “He believed in people. He was a good son. He loved his family and friends. His mom was in a nursing home for years and he went to see her every day.”
Stephens said that under Jimmy’s leadership Wilder Equipment has equipped weight rooms in every state in the U.S.
“Over the past 30 years there’s been tens of thousands of athletes all over this country that have trained on Jimmy’s equipment,” Stephens said. “You can’t watch a college or NFL game and not find a player who worked out on Wilder equipment in high school of college.”
“He has donated equipment to the schools in Pontotoc and many other places. I’ve seen him wiggle down the price of equipment to help schools out that just didn’t have the money.”
“And Jimmy took great pride in the equipment he sold,” Stephens emphasized. “If there was the least little thing wrong with something, like even a logo or the shade of a color, he would do it over and make it right. He has sent us back all the way across the country to make sure equipment was perfect and the customer was happy.”
I know myself that Jimmy Wilder loved Pontotoc and the people of Pontotoc County. Jimmy was proud to tell coaches and athletes all across this country about how great a place Pontotoc is.
He loved his family, friends and employees. He helped them and strangers.
Jimmy will be missed. But I believe he’s left a legacy, an attitude, a philosophy and a standard that employees and family at Wilder Fitness will continue for generations to come.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.