The July term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court begins Monday, July 24, with 230 felony cases set for trial through August 18.
Court officials remind residents that the cases set for trial are subject to change and continuance. Also, some defendants may have already entered a plea.
The second week of court begins Monday, July 31, and the final week of court begins Monday, August 14. No court proceedings will be held the second week of August due to the August 8 general election.
Seventy-four cases are set for trial during the first week of court, which runs July 24 through July 28.
Ten cases are set for trial on Monday, July 24, including: Defendants and their charge(s) include:
-James Yarbrough, possession of meth;
-Shaun Smith possession meth;
-William Simmons, DUI 4th;
-Michael Nichols, malicious mischief;
-Richard Franks, child enticement-sexual purposes 1st; child enticement-produce visual depiction, 1st;
-Tyler Dyer, felony fleeing;
-Ryan Vandiver, possession meth;
-Quinton Powell, possession hydrocodone with intent;
-Tyler Warren, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
-Franklin Patterson, malicious mischief.
Seventeen cases are set for trial on Tuesday, July 25, including:
-Robert Traylor, sexual battery under 16;
-Peyton Bogan, armed robbery, attempted murder;
-Justin Atkins, capital murder-child abuse;
-Dewey Armstrong, three causes: two counts possession meth; felony fleeing; felon with weapon;
-Joel Rivera, possession meth;
-Arial Mix, aggravated domestic violence-weapon;
-Kentarius Morrow, felony fleeing;
-Justin Pressnell, possession meth with intent;
-Robert Keith, DUI 4th;
-Tony Farmer, grand larceny;
-Courtney Pearson, possession meth with intent;
-Joseph Whiteside, three causes: three counts of DUI 4th;
-Rhonda Patterson, possession of scheduled I, II substances;
Seventeen cases are set for trial on Wednesday, July 26, including:
-Kevin Walker, statutory rape-under 14;
-Valentino Jamison, Murder 1-del. design;
-Travis Hale, two counts sexual batter under 16;
-Michael Stewart, three counts sexual battery-under 14;
-Anthony Holloway, aggravated assault-weapon;
-Lenny Weaver, possession meth;
-Lance Frazier, possession oxycodone, child endangerment;
-Gene Paniagua, DUI 4th;
-Kenneth Moody, DUI 4th;
-Richard Johnson, DUI 4th;
-Cameron Langston, DUI 4th;
-Jonathan Bolton, two causes; felony fleeing;
-Michael Chaudoin, two counts embezzlement-under contract repair;
-Lara Rollins, possession meth;
Joseph Bean, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation; burglary dwelling-larceny.
Fifteen cases are set for trial on Thursday, July 27, including:
-Sonny Valentine, trafficking meth;
-Jesse Coley, fondling 1st;
-Daevyan Latham, four counts sexual battery -under 16;
-Skyler Hutson, two counts aggravated assault-weapon;
-Frankie Neely, aggravated trafficking cocaine, felon with weapon;
-David Hudson, two causes: possession meth and three counts burglary of building;
-Bradley Neal, malicious mischief;
-Christopher Wallace, embezzle-under contract; rental;
-Jeffery McCraw, possession meth;
-Rodney Lowery, possession meth;
-Amanda Burns, possession meth;
-Alphonso Ray, selon with weapon;
-Chad Simmons, child abuse;
-Joshua Tallant, possession meth.
Ten cases are set for trial on Friday, July 28, including:
-Joseph Wilson, two causes: DUI 4th; DUI child endangerment; felon with weapon;
-Dottie Ferguson, malicious mischief;
-Kevin Walker, possession meth;
-Joshua Williams, possession meth with intent;
-Taddameka Farr, embezzle;
-Quinterrious Walton, DUi 4th;
-Kelsey Jefferson, possession meth; possession marijuana with intent;
-Timothy Young, DUI 3rd;
-Brittaney Kestner, possession meth with intent.
Cases set for trial the week of July 31 will be published in the July 26 Progress and the August 14 docket will be published the week of August 2.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.